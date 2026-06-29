His Friend Showed Up Two Hours Late in Jeans to His Own Dress Code Party — Now He’s Refusing to Attend the Next One and His Friend Group Is Split

Sometimes it’s the little things that leave the biggest impression.

This party host was left feeling that way recently after one of his best friends ignored a simple dress code for an event that meant a lot to him.

The friend had even helped plan parts of the party and originally agreed to wear something that fit the occasion.

Then, just hours before the celebration, the friend started asking if jeans would be okay instead.

After getting told no more than once, the friend still showed up nearly two hours late wearing jeans anyway.

That one decision left the host wondering how much the friendship really meant to the other person.

Here’s what happened next.

AITA for not going to my friend’s party after they showed up to my party without following the dress code? I recently hosted a party to celebrate an important thing in my life. It meant a lot to me and had a bunch of planning behind it. I hadn’t hosted a party in many, many years, and a lot of my friends knew this and also knew why it was important. So obviously, when I sent out the invites, I asked everyone to wear certain colors and asked them to show up in semiformal/formal clothing.

Even though they suggested the dress code, they didn’t want to follow it.

One of my best friends was very excited for this party and helped plan stuff here and there with me. They even brought up the idea of having formal clothing, which I thought was perfect, especially because I wanted to get good photos with everyone. On the day of the party, they messaged me, “Can I wear jeans instead?” I replied, “No, everyone is showing up in at least semiformal attire, and it would look odd in the photo.” They replied, “But I don’t have clothes.”

Frustrated, he begged his friend to just follow the rules.

I know this is a lie because they literally showed me an outfit they wore to another event not even a month ago, and that outfit fit my dress code. I asked them to wear it a couple of days before the party, to which they said they would. I mentioned this to them, and they replied, “But do I have to?” I replied, “Pls just wear something that fits the dress code, not jeans.” Almost four hours later, they pulled up almost two hours late dressed in, you guessed it… jeans! I asked them why they still showed up like this, and they responded, “I don’t care.”

Now, he’s skipping their party.

I don’t think I would have dwelled on this so much if it was just a regular friend, but this person is someone I’ve known for YEARS, and I consider them one of my closest friends. To me, it just shows that they really didn’t care about my interests. What makes me even more upset is that when they host parties, I would at least try to put in the effort to show up dressed well. If I didn’t show up the way they asked me to, they wouldn’t have been happy, to say the least. Because of that, I told them that I decided I wouldn’t be going to their party that is in a couple of weeks. After I clearly explained to them why I was upset and wouldn’t be attending their party, word spread quickly through our friend group, and I’ve gotten messages about me being an *** for not letting them dress the way they wanted. AITA?

Wow! That was a pretty selfish thing for the friend to do.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a middle schooler who was totally frazzled after being left to babysit alone for 3-plus hours, and swears she’s never doing it again.

Let’s take a look at what the folks over at Reddit think about it.

That would be the main question to ask.

According to this comment, something is missing.

Here’s another reader who doesn’t think it all adds up.

This person thinks the friend is in the wrong.

It definitely feels like there’s more to this story than what we’re hearing.

The friend’s attitude seems so over the top that it almost makes you wonder if something else happened between them before the party.

Even so, all anyone can do is judge the situation based on the information they have.

If the host no longer feels like showing up to the friend’s party, that’s his decision to make. Friendships work both ways, and respect should too.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose friends say he’s privileged for wanting to eat at nicer restaurants.