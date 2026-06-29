His Friends Keep Landing on His Doorstep With Housing Problems — He’s Always Said Yes and He’s Running on Empty

It is always best if you can get along well with your neighbors since you have to live so close to them.

What would you do if your next-door neighbor was always complaining about things that you do that were completely normal? Things like talking outside or listening to music during the day, or having your dog occasionally bark for a few seconds.

That is what the couple in this story was experiencing, so she started to ignore the texts from her neighbor. The texts kept coming, however, so now she is thinking about telling her directly that she will be ignoring them going forward.

I don’t know if there is a need to escalate the issue, but she also doesn’t need to give in to the neighbor’s crazy demands. Read through the full story here and see what you think about it.

Should I tell my neighbor directly that I’ll be ignoring her texts moving forward? Bought a house with a large fenced yard because we value our space, hobbies, having friends over, allowing our pets to run etc.

Annoying neighbors are the worst.

It’s a wonderful space. From the get go our next door neighbor has been very high maintenance. It started over the summer with text complaints about “talking loudly” at 10pm on the weekend- my husband and I sitting on our back porch chatting.

Ok, so they are a little loud, but only during the day. And nothing extreme.

Then music complaints in the middle of the day. Admittedly we sometimes play loud music inside, but I’m not going to not do that in my home. We are thoughtful of the time, we’re not bumping it at 2am. We do play string instruments sometimes outside/ on the porch but only in the daytime.

It wasn’t even their dog.

Then complaints about our dogs barking at 4am- it wasn’t our dogs. It was dogs across the street. She refused to believe this and insisted we slept through our dogs barking loudly- they sleep in our room. Then requests that we keep our dogs inside when she had guests over- the dogs do bark when people come and go but for 30 seconds max.

If the dogs aren’t constantly barking, why is it a problem?

I again refused, its our fenced yard so if we want to have our dogs out there during the day that’s my prerogative- right? I would understand if they were barking non stop or jumping at the fence but they don’t do that- they’re just existing in the yard. Finally the last few days I’ve been painting our walls, and the dogs have been out most of the day. Again- fully fenced yard, cared for dogs, it’s 55 degrees and sunny, everyone is happy.

Trying to keep the peace with a neighbor is usually a good idea, but there is only so much you can do.

She’s repeatedly texted me that I should bring the dogs in because she “sees them.” That’s the reason. They barked for about 30 seconds at a passerby and she texts “do you hear your dog’s barking?” My question is- should I tell her planely and clearly that I’m no longer going to be reading or responding to her messages, or should I just silently ignore her?

Her neighbor just loves to complain.

I’ve tried to be a good neighbor and explain myself to her, but I’m totally over it by now. It’s relevant that our physical homes are at minimum 50 feet away from each other and the fence line is still at least 20 feet from her home. We’re not even that close!

Doing what you can to get along with your neighbor is smart, but I don’t think there is anything they could do to appease this lady. Just block her number and live your life.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about some renters who moved out and left their apartment in the same state of disarray they’d found it in when they moved in.

Keep reading to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Some people don’t realize how loud they really are.

Here is someone who thinks she is in the wrong.

This person thinks she should turn down the music.

Loud music is very annoying, that’s for sure.

Just put them on ignore and live your life.

She should try to keep the noise down, but beyond that, what does the neighbor expect? Some people just seem to love to complain about every little thing.

I bet she would be more willing to accommodate if the neighbor wasn’t constantly complaining about everything.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.