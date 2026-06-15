His Girlfriend Drama Cost Him $600 for a Separate Room — Then She Ordered Champagne on His Tab

A romantic evening at a nice hotel is a great way to spend a night, unless you happen to get into a huge fight with your girlfriend.

What would you do if you were working at a hotel when a guy from one of your rooms called and demanded another room as far away from his girlfriend as possible?

That is what the front desk worker in this story experienced, so he found him a room on the other side of the hotel, but it was very expensive. The guy didn’t care since he just wanted to get away.

A few hours later, his girlfriend called to order expensive champagne and charged it to the room. Which was paid for by her boyfriend’s credit card.

I think this puts the worker in an awkward situation. If he fulfills the order, the guy might get even more upset. If he doesn’t, however, he could get in trouble with management. Read through the full story and see what you think he should do.

Either they made up, or… I’m working at the front desk when a call comes in from one of the concierge floor rooms (basically all suite variations except for 5 rooms).

Let’s see what this is all about.

When the call comes in, I can see both the room number and the caller’s name pop up on my screen. Naturally, I answer and give them the usual spiel: “Front desk at your service, how may I help you Mr. Surname?”

I’m sure asking for another room is pretty common.

At the other end of the line, the guest seems rather agitated. “I need another room!!” he says into the phone like he’s trying to swallow the receiver. “All right, sir, that can—”

Oh, yikes. The room isn’t the problem; it is his girlfriend.

“I’m having a conflict with my girlfriend. I need another room *NOW!*” He sounds very upset. I try to use my most soothing voice, while still being helpful. “I’m happy to assign you an extra room, but it would have to be paid as price of day.”

This must have been some fight.

“That’s fine. Just book the room as far away from her as possible.” Note that this is during an *extremely* busy festival time in my city. All the rooms are *double* their usual rack price.

Ouch, that is going to hurt his wallet.

I select a regular room (priced at 600$ before taxes due to the event hike). I make sure it’s four floors down and at the other end of the hotel from the suite he had originally booked. “All right, Mr. Surname, that—”

He is desperate to get away from her.

“When can I have the key?” he interrupts me. “You would have to come down to get it.”

I would love to know the story behind this argument.

“I’m coming now!” he says, before unceremoniously slamming down the receiver. A few minutes later, the guest shows up at the front desk. He looks fine, though he has a bit of the thousand-mile stare going on.

I have a feeling that the story isn’t over.

He pays for the new room, full price. He’s glad it’s at the other end of the hotel. He takes his new card for the new room and kind of slinks off like a kicked puppy. Nothing further for most of the evening.

And now the girlfriend enters the story.

Then, just as evening shift is about to roll over into night shift, another call comes in from the suite Mr. Surname had originally called from. I answer. “Yes, hi!” the voice at the other end is a bubbly sounding young woman. “Is this room service?”

She is going to make him pay. Literally.

I tell her that yes, I can take her order. She proceeds to ordering 2 bottles of champagne and charging them to the room. Note that the only credit card on file is *still Mr. Surname’s!* But the gentleman never came down to change the card or anything.

I hope they reconciled, because if not, he is going to be even more upset.

This leaves me wondering if the 2 bottles of champagne are because they made up, or if the girlfriend is throwing a party in the suite, now that her boyfriend is in a different room. Needless to say, I thought it was quite funny when I handed it over to night shift.

This is pretty funny, but honestly, I think they should contact the guy who will be paying for it. If they don’t, it could cause even more conflict the next day.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who struggles with her new reality after learning her adoption story was a lie.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

It must have been very entertaining.

Yeah, this person is correct.

Calling the guy and giving him a heads-up would have been the right move.

Yup, she just wants to cost him money. She might dump the champagne down the drain.

I think this commenter is correct.

I can only imagine how much relationship drama a hotel worker sees on a daily basis. While this could be a lot of fun, I’m sure it can also cause a lot of problems and unnecessary drama.

Sadly, couples often fight in very serious ways that can spill over and impact other people. That is especially true when they are staying at a hotel.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.