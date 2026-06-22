His Girlfriend’s Sibling Drove His Car Recklessly the Moment She Got Behind the Wheel — Now No One in the Group Can Drive It

Telling someone to drive carefully and watching them laugh as they ignore you is one of those moments that forever changes your whole policy on lending things.

A man who had always been relaxed about letting friends take his car for a spin agreed to let his girlfriend’s sister try it, made his expectations clear from the start, and immediately regretted it when she treated the first stretch of road like a test track.

He didn’t wait long to tell the group that the car-sharing arrangement was finished for good. That announcement did not go over well.

Instead of supporting him, his friends called it an overreaction and his girlfriend’s sister acted like she was the one who had been wronged, which is a remarkable position for the person who almost wrecked his car just hours earlier.

So he turned to Reddit to see if he was truly in the wrong.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for stopping letting my friends have a ride in my car after my gf sister drove it too recklessly? My girlfriend has a sister, and we’re all in the same friend group and are really into cars. We don’t have expensive cars, just regular ones, but we enjoy discussing anything related to this topic and sometimes let each other take them for a short drive.

This is pretty common practice in their friendship and they had never had problems with it before.

My car isn’t new, but I saved up for it for a long time and take really good care of it. I’ve let friends drive it around the parking lot or around the block a couple of times before, usually while I sat right next to them. That was the norm in our group and I didn’t want to seem paranoid, though I didn’t like the idea much. Before this, no incidents had occurred.

But one day, that all changed.

A week ago, we were out at a river and my girlfriend’s sister asked to try out my car. I knew she drove aggressively in her own car, with fast starts, hard braking, and sharp turns, but I thought she’d be more careful in someone else’s car, especially since I was sitting right next to her. From the start, I asked her to be gentle and mentioned that I don’t like aggressive driving.

But instead of listening, she just continued to drive recklessly.

Almost right away I began to feel uncomfortable. She floored the gas, then braked late before a turn, took the turn faster than I liked, and laughed when I told her to slow down. She said that’s how the car feels alive. Nothing happened, but it really freaked me out. If something goes wrong, it’s my car, my insurance, and my bill.

Finally, the owner realized he was done letting other people drive his car, which only angered his girlfriend’s sister.

When we got back, I told her I wouldn’t let anyone drive my car anymore, not just her, but no one at all, because I realized this wasn’t okay for me. She became enraged and said that I was portraying her as a reckless driver.

Now the rest of his social circle is turning against him too.

My friends said I was being too safe and was turning the car group into a boring parking lot chat. Now I think that maybe I should have said it a different way or done something else, but I don’t want to let others test my patience and my property when I asked them to be careful. AITA?

His car, his responsibility.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.

What did Reddit think?

This user thinks things could have gone a lot worse.

True car people would have never disrespected a vehicle like this.

This is real life, not a movie.

It’s time to put a stop to the car swapping.

This car enthusiast went out of his way to be generous with something he worked hard for, said clearly what he needed, and got laughed at for it while sitting in his own passenger seat.

The fact that he’s now questioning whether he handled it correctly says a lot about how effectively this friend group has flipped the script on him.

His girlfriend’s sister didn’t just drive aggressively, she did it after being explicitly asked not to, and then acted offended when that had consequences.

The group’s reaction reveals that the real issue isn’t one bad drive, it’s that he stopped being convenient for everyone else.

His car, his call — full stop.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.