His Neighbor Claims She Owns Part of His Land — Now He’s Banned From His Own Property Until the City Does a Survey

Boy, these disputes over property lines between neighbors never end, do they?

It sure doesn’t seem like it…

And here we go again, folks!

A man talked about how his neighbor has waged an all-out war against him and his father…and it’s getting ugly, folks.

Take a look at what he had to say about what’s going down.

Neighbor has made it to where I can’t go on the other side of my property. Legal revenge? “Yesterday evening, I was walking from my dad’s house to my house (the lots are side by side, my dad owns both lots, this is important) while my dad was walking his dog, no biggie, right? Wrong.

Take a chill pill, lady!

This “woman” storms out of her house screeching at him about how he’s “on my property” and “I’m gonna call [insert name of most likely a retired officer]”. Admittedly, I got loud with her after she screamed at me to stay out of it when I was just asking what’s going on. She claims her deed says she owns 51 feet past her fence line. This isn’t true, because if she did, she would own a strip of my house. We tried explaining this to her, she wouldn’t hear it.

This was escalating…

I called dispatch in my area, because my dad has a heart condition (AFIB), and has had a heart attack before. And her man (don’t know their relationship) came out telling me “real men don’t call ladies mean names” and my reply being “she’s not a lady bro.” “More of a lady than you’ll ever bring home” “Got a beautiful woman sitting inside waiting on me, homie”. After an officer arrives, she tries running up on me and the officer, that was immediately shut down by the officer himself.

This is insanity…

He then explained to us after speaking to both me, my dad, and the neighbors, that until our county comes out go survey the properties, we’re legally not allowed on that side of our property (the officers words, not mine) and said we would be arrested for trespassing. My dad went out to walk the dog around the block instead of just around our property, and she stormed out of her house again, instead of screaming at him, she just started recording him. I don’t know what to do, but I want revenge that isn’t gonna land me in jail. Any advice?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who responded to an HOA violation letter by investigating the bylaws and having the whole board removed.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader spoke up.

This individual has an idea…

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this person offered some advice.

Well, it looks like this guy and his dad are just gonna have to wait it out…

As annoying and frustrating as that might be.

What a pain in the neck!

This neighbor seems to LOVE causing drama just for the hell of it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.