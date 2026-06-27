His Neighbor Kept Blasting Country Music — So He Found a Clever Way to Drown It Out and We Need to Know What It Was

It’s that time again, folks…

Time for yet another story about a person’s neighbor who has no courtesy AT ALL.

In today’s edition, a man talked about how he came up with a brilliant solution to contend with his rude neighbor constantly blasting awful country music.

Check out what he had to say!

How I solved the annoying neighbor’s loud bass annoying Country Music. “I don’t know if this qualifies as a neighbor from hell – but my neighbor and I both have pools. I’ve been growing emerald green trees to block him and his views and maybe some of the noise, but they have a while to go. Anyway, for half of the year when pools cant be used where I live it’s fine. I hardly see him and his dumb family. The only annoyance is he keeps his garage door open almost 24/7 even if the HOA forbids it and watches TV in his garage at a high volume. Our garages face each other and his sons come over and they get loud, but I ignore it. Whatever, it’s usually on the weekends.

Nobody wants to deal with this…

From a summer pool perspective he and his kids and grandkids come over and play god awful country music with the bass up (from their pool area). For my own peace – I avoid swimming with my family when they are out there, although what I’m about to tell you may help. When they are out there I could still hear the “bass” from my living room and it was driving me nuts. After talking to Claude AI and telling it the dynamics of my house – Claude asked if I had an Alexa in my living room / kitchen, and said turn on “Brown Noise”.

Hey, whatever works!

I turned it on on my Alexa device and it completely eliminated or I guess neutralized the bass. I was amazed. I can be in my house and not hear anything, my wife was amazed too. (I am playing 12 hour loop of Brown Noise from Spotify) Heres the science from Claude: That’s the physics working in your favor — brown noise has a lot of energy concentrated in the low frequencies, so it’s essentially competing on the same acoustic turf as the bass and crowding it out perceptually. Alexa’s speaker also helps because it’s filling the room at ear level rather than you trying to block at the ear with headphones On trying to use my pool with this technique: You control the near-field — Sound attenuates with distance (inverse square law). Your speakers are 3 feet from you in the pool; his are significantly further. You don’t need to out-power him, you just need to win at your position. Anyway, not sure if this will help anyone here, but just wanted to share. If it gets downvoted all good, I’ve been dealing with this for 3 years and finally solved it for my peace of mind around things I can control. Hopefully it helps someone.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person has been there.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this person chimed in.

Ugh, this sounds so annoying.

It shouldn’t have to come to this, people!

Can we all just agree to be good neighbors?

Yeah…I don’t think that’s gonna happen…

A person can only take so much country music before they snap.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who reported some missionaries after frustration over lack of parking boils over.