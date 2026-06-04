His Neighbors Kept Blocking His Parking Spot, so He Stopped Being Considerate—and Things Only Got Worse

Living in a crowded neighborhood comes with a variety of different challenges that need to be overcome, not the least of which is parking. What would you do if your neighbors kept parking in a way that blocked your spots, leaving you with nowhere to place your vehicle?

That is what was happening to the guy in this story, so after asking them repeatedly to park slightly differently with no success, he simply parked his extra car in a way to keep them away.

Of course, they tried to escalate the issue and cause trouble, but so far, he has kept one step ahead of them. Read through the full story below and see what you think of the way he handled his difficult neighbors.

My neighbors are obnoxious so I obnoxious’d them back. There’s a duplex across the street from my house with a family of like 6-8 people living between both units, coming and going.

Some people just can’t help but park horribly.

Between the two units is paved asphalt, probably a half basketball court size. They also have two single car garages. Even so, these people park like jerks and block other neighbors from street parking.

This is a very reasonable request.

The curb in front of my house is enough space for two cars. So, I’ve asked if they park in front of my house, please hug one side or the other so a second vehicle can also park – don’t park right in the middle. They apologized and said they wouldn’t park in the middle anymore – but then kept doing it anyways.

If they can’t be courteous, neither can this person.

So, instead I parked my second car right in the middle. And keep my primary car in my driveway. If you can’t have courtesy, don’t expect any from me then. My second car has been parked there now for months. This morning (garbage pick up) I noticed in addition to my bins in front of my house, and my next door neighbors bins, these jerks across the street dragged their bins across to my side of the street.

What a mess. Why can’t people just be civil?

So, now there’s 6 garbage bins in front of my house. I was concerned garbage service would possibly skip some or all of them, but fortunately all the bins got emptied. But I returned home this evening to see not only their bins still in front of my house, but three cars on their property. So they were home, but they were too lazy to pick up their bins.

Hopefully, they will learn their lesson and learn how to take care of their things. But I really doubt it.

I rolled them back across the street – and I blocked the very front of their 5 car-long tandem parking driveway. They will have to make an extra trip to the end of the driveway when they want to leave for work in the morning.

You would think that people would do all they can to get along with their neighbors, but there is always someone who has to ruin things for everyone. At least this guy was able to get a little revenge on them for the way they are acting.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about renters who proved the “legal” parking spaces just weren’t going to work.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story of simple revenge.

If they want to leave the bins in his yard, he can dispose of them as he sees fit.

This guy has a very practical solution.

Oh, that would smell horribly.

Make it as inconvenient as possible.

This commenter has a great idea.

If you can’t be reasonable, you have to expect some revenge. His neighbors refused to park in a convenient spot, so now they have to deal with someone who is constantly trying to get back at them.

This is why it is always smart to try to get along with your neighbors. You just never know what they will do once you start a feud.