His Roommates Let a Random Woman Move In Rent-Free—So He Is Ready to Drop the Ultimate ‘Landlord Bomb’

Imagine renting an apartment with a couple roommates you don’t really get along with very well. Then, the situation gets worse, because they keep letting someone else sleep over, and this person isn’t paying rent.

Would you mind your own business, confront your roommates about how you don’t think this is fair, or talk to the landlord behind their backs?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he’s thinking about doing the last option. He’s not sure if this is a good idea or not, but he’s very frustrated with his current living situation.

Keep reading for all the details.

Wibtha if I go to my landlord about the issues I’m having with my roommates? For context I live with my cousin, and his best friend, both I haven’t liked since we were in elementary School. We’re all in our 30s and they have been bringing over this girl that I have never liked also in her thirties. She is at out our house every single weekend, and now is apparently staying even outside of weekends. She does not pay rent, doesn’t help with chores, neither of my roommates help with chores they just expect me to do the chores and pay my rent and buy groceries, and expect to bring over random people whenever they decide for as long as they decide.

He’s thinking about talking to the landlord.

I have spoke to them about this and it’s just apology after apology but nothing changes. What brings me to my biggest issue right now, is the girl that is staying over supposed to be every weekend being there at my home this morning when I was trying to get up for work and my cousin leaving his used soiled medical equipment in our bathroom floor for my dogs or me to find and he does this quite frequently (If you’re thinking it’s fecal filled you’d be correct) I might be biased because I don’t like any of them, but it is the best option right now since they are allowing me to rent with them so I’m not homeless again but would I be a jerk if I went to my landlord and asked her to see kind of the least policy to see if having a guest over is often as this girl is would be grounds for I don’t know me having her removed or something, or to see if there’s another place she can rent to me with my pets?

It sounds like he hates his roommates, so no, I don’t think it’d be a problem if he ratted them out to the landlord or tried to see if there was another apartment to rent.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a landlord who learned the hard way not to try to keep a security deposit he should have paid.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

Here’s a suggestion to look at the lease.

Here’s a suggestion to annoy the roommates.

This person has questions about the lease.

Here’s a suggestion to annoy the roommates.

Considering how much OP seems to dislike living with his roommates, he should try to find another place to live as soon as he possibly can. It sounds like they’re gross and inconsiderate.

Talking to the landlord wouldn’t be a bad thing to do, but checking the lease first might be a better thing to do.

If he wants to try to make it work with his roommates, he could have a roommate meeting to talk this out and state his concerns, otherwise, changing the password to the wifi would definitely get their attention.

Hopefully he can find another place to live.