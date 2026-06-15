His Supervisor Kept Flirting With Him at Work — So He Reported It to HR and Instantly Regretted It

Imagine working at a company where you have a supervisor who flirts with you. Would you be honest about not liking that behavior, would you possibly flirt back, or would you report the supervisor to HR?

In this story, one man was in this situation. He tried to make excuses for the supervisor’s behavior for awhile, but when the flirtatious touching didn’t stop, he decided to report him to HR.

Now, he’s wondering if that was the wrong thing to do. He’s wondering if he should’ve handled the situation differently and if reporting him to HR could actually be bad for his own career.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for reporting my supervisor’s inappropriate behavior even though he’s been nice to me? I’ve been working at my current job for about a year now. My supervisor is in his mid-30s and is openly gay like me. At first he was kind of indifferent towards me but since I’ve seen him on a night out at a gay club his behaviour towards me changed. He became more touchy, was asking if he could drop me off or if I wanted to carpool.

He felt pretty uncomfortable around his supervisor.

The touching was almost accidental so I didn’t speak up. Then he started asking more personal questions, asking whether I’m dating someone and I was worried I was sending him mixed signals because I felt obligated to be nice. Eventually I spoke up and told him I don’t want there to be anything odd between us. Then I did something stupid and got tangled up with him dropping me off at home after work because I was stood outside in the cold once. I felt that that caused the flirty behaviour towards me to increase but there was no touching involved.

It got worse during the Christmas party.

Then during the Christmas party he got quite touchy which made me uncomfortable after I previously told him I didn’t like it. I decided to report the behavior to HR because I didn’t want things to escalate and I didn’t want to be put in more uncomfortable situations. However, now I’m starting to second guess myself and wonder if I overreacted.

He’s not sure going HR was the right decision.

I’m worried about what my coworkers and supervisor will think of me and if this will affect my job especially because he’s well liked by anyone and I might have been sending him mixed signals. He’s also been nice to me and he might have been too drunk too realise during the party. We also went in the same uber so I wonder if I didn’t give him a chance or an opportunity to show him that I didn’t like the behaviour. So AITA for going to HR?

I think he did the right thing. I mean, he did tell his supervisor he didn’t like his touchy behavior.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee whose dietary restrictions caused the whole office to turn against her.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person points out the problem.

Another person thinks he did the right thing.

Another person points out that he’s the victim.

Everyone agrees that the supervisor’s behavior is inappropriate.

It is a problem and concerning that he feels guilty about standing up for himself. His supervisor is the one who is being inappropriate and doesn’t seem to change his behavior no matter what. As his superior, he should not be flirting at work. That’s super inappropriate.

I hope HR is able to help him out.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who wasn’t keen on contributing more to a coworker’s gift than originally planned.