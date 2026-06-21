His Trivia Partner Said He Was Done With Saturday Events — Weeks Later, He Changed His Mind and Things Got Weird

When someone tells you they’re done with something more than once, it’s reasonable to take them at their word. But in this story, that logic came back to bite.

A man whose trivia partner loudly declared he was finished with Saturday events after a frustrating experience decided to move on and find a new team for the week.

But when his partner’s plans fell through and he came back wanting his spot, the team was already full.

The real drama started when his former teammate started pressuring him into getting one of the other new members to give up their spot.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for taking my friend at his word when he said he was done? My friend and I have been teammates at trivia quiz nights for almost four years. We usually participate together in events on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturdays. Last week, we failed to secure a spot for a Saturday event.

This really set his friend off.

My friend became very frustrated with the quiz organizers and said he was done with Saturday events and would never participate in them again. He repeated this more than once. Since our usual team wasn’t available either, I assumed I wouldn’t be playing on Saturday.

But then the trivia player made plans with a different group at the last minute.

However, a few other people also didn’t have a team, so we decided to form a new team just for this one event. At the time, my friend already had other plans for Saturday.

So when his friend started having second thoughts, things got awkward.

Today, his plans fell through and he asked me to add him to the new team. I told him that the team was already full.

His friend starts pressuring him to change the plans, but he thinks his friend is being unfair.

He wanted to know who the other team members were so he could talk to them himself, but I refused because I felt it would be unfair to put them in an awkward position or pressure them into giving up their spot. He accused me of being selfish and said I wasn’t considering our long history as teammates. He feels I should have prioritized him because we’ve played together for years.

But he’s reminded of what his friend told him just days earlier.

My view is that he had already said multiple times that he was done with Saturday events, so I made other arrangements based on that. AITA for not adding him to the team and refusing to tell him who the other team members are?

His friend really is putting him in an awkward position.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

Redditors chime in.

This user calls this friend out for his nonsense.

The guilt trip is a bridge too far.

Ultimately, this friend has no one to blame but himself.

His friend made his bed, now he has to lay in it.

This man did everything right yet is somehow still the one fielding accusations of selfishness.

His friend gave up his spot the moment he dramatically declared he was done, so the fact that he decided to crawl back just days later just goes to show how much his word is actually worth.

When you make a mistake like this, most people just decide to let it go and move on, but apparently this teammate thought he was above that.

Words mean something, even the ones you say in frustration.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.