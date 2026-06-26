Homeowner Trapped in Nightmare Dispute After Asking an Entitled Neighbor to Unblock His Driveway

Some people just have to find a reason to complain about anything and everything, huh?

And if you’ve ever lived next to someone like this, you know that it can cause a lot of unnecessary headaches in your everyday life.

Will it ever end…?

My Magic 8 Ball says…NO.

In today’s story, a person talked about why their neighbor flipped his lid about someone parking their car on a public street.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

AITA? My neighbor across the street was getting some work done on his house. The guy doing it parked his truck in his trailer partially in my driveway. “Neighbor #1 partially blocks my driveway, so I politely ask them to move. He actually said I’ll move it forward four more feet. It’s now basically lined up at the edge of my driveway. The front of his truck is in my next door neighbor’s driveway.

Oh, boy, here we go…

Then Neighbor #2 starts freaking out saying, ‘Well sometimes you park across from OUR driveway!’ I explained that I park across their driveway because I drive a little two-door coupe. I have kids who get in the backseat. My driveway has walls on it. I have to open those doors almost the whole way so they can get in and out easily. I have dinged up my car doors. Their driveway is open and on a hill that’s it.

Aren’t neighbors so much fun?!?!

To add we live in suburbia so it’s not rural hill country. But they have three vehicles and always park them on the street. Im front of my house. Tires on my grass sometimes. My yard is a hill that ends at the street. Before I can even respond, her husband goes, ‘It’s a public street” in response to her.…Exactly, my guy. Thanks for proving my point for me. I tried even apologize and I was calm and polite. Work dude and the wife were just yelling and argumentative.

It turned into a neighborhood block party!

The guy who was getting worked on his house actually came out later and the other neighbor explained what happened. He looked at my house and said, come say that to me you piece of garbage. I could hear him with my windows open. Like I really don’t understand what the hell I did to cause such hatred in these people’s lives. The dudes trailer end was past the grass and into the concrete that was my drive way. I asked instead I could have just called the cops and have them come and tell him to move the truck. Which I brought up and they said I was wrong.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another person said that they’re to blame for this.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual said they’re NTA.

And this reader weighed in.

So, how’s a person supposed to deal with a neighbor like this?

Well, it ain’t easy, I can tell you that much.

The best course of action is try your best not to escalate things…

But sometimes, that’s easier said than done.

It sounds like everyone on this street needs to get some therapy, ASAP.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.