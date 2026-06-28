Hotel Guest Insists on Reservation They Don’t Have, Leaving Staff Dealing With a Suspicious Situation

Isn’t it insane when people think they can conveniently scam people and move on?

This front desk employee shares how a guest wanted to get a room for free but failed miserably.

Check out the full story.

A Guy Tries to Scam Himself a Room When I got in for my shift last night, I had two reservations left to arrive. The one that’s important for this post was a reservation that belonged to an elite shiny member who booked on points with an accompanying guest listed.

This is where it gets tricky…

The accompanying guest actually called ahead to say that the shiny member made the reservation and he wanted to confirm that he’d been added to the room which I thought was responsible of him. Looking back, that should’ve been a red flag, because guests never do that stuff. Later, when he arrived to check in is when we hit our first little snag. He had an ID, but he didn’t have a credit or debit card with his name on it. He said he didn’t think he would need one as he assumed the reservation was paid for, but I informed him that it was booked on points, and that incidentals were not covered.

UH OH…

The accompanying guest then said that when he made the reservation that he was told he wouldn’t need to put a card down. He got annoyed, but left, saying he’d go get his card. That was the first obvious red flag because earlier he said that the member made the reservation not him. He came back later with a card that did have his name, but the card was the definition of suspicious. It was really worn out, peeling a little bit, and the name was so worn that I could barely read the name on it, which was his. Also, the card was sticky to the touch which honestly was just nasty. This was red flag number two. Regardless, I run the card and, to no one’s surprise, it declined. He was confused and had me run it again, with the same results.

That’s INSANE!

Now he was getting upset because he said that I shouldn’t even be asking for a card because when the member made the reservation he used the card of the accompanying guest. Before I could respond with the discrepancies in his stories, he left again, saying he would be back, but by the time of audit, he still hadn’t returned. However, about an hour after the audit had been run, the member did try calling asking me if there was a way to let his friend check in without having to use a card. I said there wasn’t and he hung up.

What a fail!

I’m going to be honest with you, this call confirmed my suspicions over the red flags because it wasn’t the member who called me, it was the accompanying guest. He was just too lazy or too stupid (or both) to disguise his voice. I ended up sending the managers an email letting them know that we might want to get in touch with member services and give them the info about what happened to let them know that it looks like the actual member’s account has been hacked or something and that someone just tried to fraudulently use their points to book a room.

GEEZ! That’s so stupid!

People can really do anything for free stuff!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user suggests calling the member!

This user thinks that member should get a negative case.

This user thinks this issue could have easily been fixed.

That’s right! This user also believes this front desk employee could have double checked.

This user believes the shiny member’s account was hacked.

Somebody needs to run some double checks!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who rejects a low contract offer and leaves the company instead.