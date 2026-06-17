Hotel Guest Told to Pick Up Pizza in Lobby Due to Policy, Then Complains and Leaves Bad Review

Some people spend more time complaining about problems than it does to fix them.

This hotel employee ran into one of those guests when a man ordered pizza and then learned he would need to come to the lobby to pick it up himself.

The hotel had a standing policy that prohibited delivery drivers from going directly to guest rooms, and the employee explained that the rule applied to everyone.

However, the guest refused to accept the answer and became increasingly irritated over the idea of putting on clothes and riding the elevator downstairs.

Then he decided to take his frustration all the way to management and beyond.

Read on to see what happened.

You want to speak to the manager because you had to put on pants to get your pizza? Aight bro. Go right ahead. Our hotel’s security policy regarding food deliveries is that the guest has to come down to the lobby to retrieve their food. The delivery person is not allowed to go to a guest’s room. This ensures the safety of both our guests and the delivery person themselves. It ain’t hard. We have an elevator. I call the room whenever the delivery person arrives. Heck, if I know someone is disabled/has severe mobility issues or if it’s a single mom with multiple young kids, I’ll take it up myself when I have a minute. But I’m often the only staff member in the building on my shift, so it’s not like I can run back and forth for every Joe Schmoe who’s too lazy to get their pizza from the lobby.

The customer was annoying from the start.

When Ben first arrived to check in, he was annoying **. Loud, impatient, arrogant. You could tell he was full of himself. And he clearly looked down on customer service workers. Check-in was fine. He went to his room without a problem. Later that night, around 10pm, the pizza guy shows up and asks if he’s allowed to go up to the guest’s room. I said no, I have to call them and have them come down to the lobby. The poor guy looked really nervous and bounced on the ball of his foot for a second before saying, “Ben tipped us and left a note saying that the tip was specifically so we’d bring it to his room… can you.. can you tell him that it’s not, I mean….”

I got the idea and reassured him that yes, I’d tell Ben it was the hotel’s policy and not the delivery guy’s decision. That’s a pretty reasonable request.

When he called the room, Ben was not happy.

He said thanks and left. He left the receipt on top of the box. I caught a glimpse of it, and Ben’s note printed on it was rude as all **** smh. “I gave you a tip, so don’t act like you’re lazy. Just bring it to my room.” I called Ben’s room to let him know that his food was in the lobby whenever he was ready to come get it. He interrupted me and said, “I TOLD them to bring it to my room!! That’s why I gave them that ridiculous freaking tip!” “It’s the hotel’s policy, not the delivery guy.” “This is ridiculous. He was seriously too lazy to bring it to my room??”

He tried to explain the hotel policy.

“No. Like I said, it’s the hotel’s security policy that says delivery drivers are not permitted to go up to a guest’s room.” He grumbled about it and eventually said he’d be down in a few minutes. And when he got off the elevator, he immediately started in on, “I shouldn’t have to get dressed and come down here to get my food. This is ridiculous.” “I’m sorry for the inconvenience. It’s the hotel’s policy that we follow to ensure the security of our guests and the delivery drivers.” “You tell me why, out of ALL the [hotel brand name]s I’ve stayed in, YOU’RE the only one who’s had a problem with it??”

Then, Ben asked for the GM’s card.

And I assume he meant “you” as in the hotel and not me specifically. “I’m not sure, the policies probably vary from location to location.” He looked like he was gonna lose it for a second there before he asked if the GM had a business card I could give him. I said yes, and as I was pulling one out of the desk drawer, I started to say, “The GM will be in tomorrow from 7am t-“

The note he sent to the GM was a bit crazy.

“I don’t care. I’ll be writing him an email.” And then he turned around and went back to his room. Oookay. You go ahead and complain to the manager. Complain about how his employees are… *checks notes*… following the hotel’s policies. 🤨 He did write an email. And all it said was, “I will place a Google review which is forthcoming.” Like ***. Thanks for the warning? Should we expect your ******* carrier pigeon, my liege?

And, of course, the bad review followed.

And then he left a bad review. He rated us extra badly under the “staff service” section specifically. He said he’s stayed at hotels all across the country and has never had this problem before. He said he’d never stay here again and would be posting about us online so everyone else knows that we deliberately inconvenience our guests lolol. The manager replied and told him he was welcome to stay somewhere else and that the staff was following hotel policy for his safety. And the funny thing is, I’ve never had a woman complain about this policy. Only men. Shocker. Get ****, Ben. Sorry you had to put on pants and walk ten feet to the elevator to pick up your pizza. 🙄

Wowzers! Don’t mess with Ben!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who rejects a low contract offer and leaves the company instead.

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit feel about what the customer did.

Walking is good for everyone.

This must get so old for hotels.

Too funny!

Good point.

Guests like this are every hotel clerk’s worst nightmare.

No matter what you do, they seem determined to find something to complain about, even when you’re simply following the rules.

And that’s exactly why it’s important to read online reviews carefully and draw your own conclusions after looking at enough of them.

A one star review might sound terrible until you find out the guest wrote it because he had to ride an elevator to pick up his pizza. SMH.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.