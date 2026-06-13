Hotel Night Auditor Finds Guest Was Charged $5,000 Instead of $50, but Front Desk Manager Refuses Responsibility and Blames Someone Else

Mistakes are bound to happen at work from time to time.

However, the real test comes from how people handle those mistakes once someone points them out.

This hotel night auditor found himself in that situation when a guest stopped by the front desk to extend his stay and he discovered someone had charged a $5,000 deposit instead of the standard $50.

After fixing the issue, he contacted the front desk manager whose account had processed the charge and expected a simple explanation.

However, her response left a lot to be desired.

Read on to see what she said.

Our front desk manager charged someone a $5000 dollar deposit. Last night during my audit shift a guest comes up to me and asks to extend his stay. This is fairly standard stuff, so I open up his folio and get ready to update the needed info when I notice he has been charged $5,000 dollars for his deposit when ours is normally $50. I step away and try to call my FDM who the system says is the one who charged him to find out what’s going on. She sends me to voicemail which is fairly common for her. I go ahead and extend and fix the deposit issue and send the guest on his way.

Sadly the FDM is not good at her job.

30 minutes or so pass and my FDM finally texts back. I inform her she charged someone a $5,000 dollar deposit, and she’s like, “Nope, couldn’t have been me. It must have been someone who didn’t log out of my account.” Which would fly if she wasn’t the only one on shift at the time, because the A shifter had called out and we only have 3 non-audit front desk staff. I just shook my head and moved on because everyone knows she’s useless at her job and only got it because we lost our GM and had no management for front desk and she was the ONLY choice.

Yikes! That “manager” sounds like something else.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about people like this.

That doesn’t sound fun.

And that’s not a good look for management.

Oh no! Luckily, the guest was nice.

Here’s some good advice.

A mistake like this would probably get anyone’s attention.

Charging a guest $5,000 instead of $50 isn’t the kind of error most people can simply laugh off and forget about.

And what makes the story even stranger is that the manager apparently tried to distance herself from the charge instead of just owning the mistake.

It’s like, just admit you did it and move on. Sheesh.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel worker who doesn’t want to let guests reserve handicapped parking spots in advance.