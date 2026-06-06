Household Standoff: Teenager Silences Her Mother After Calling Out Her Total Refusal to Help Fund Her Essentials

It really sucks when you come to a disturbing conclusion about someone that you’re close to.

Maybe your best friend is really a creep.

Maybe the person you’re dating is unfaithful and shady.

And, sadly, maybe your mom or dad isn’t always looking out for your best interests.

It’s a crushing realization to come to, but it happens, folks.

A teenager wrote the story below and she didn’t hold back in regard to how she feels about how her mom treats her.

Is she being entitled and spoiled?

Or is she speaking the truth?

Let’s take a look at what’s going on here!

AITA for calling my mom greedy and saying she lies about money? “I’m 16F and I live with my mom and younger sister (13F). Our dad left when my sister was born and hasn’t really been involved since, so my mom raised us alone. Because of that money was always tight in our family. Growing up I never asked for something that wasn’t absolutely necessary and always tried to save up some money to buy things I want. My mom runs a bakery for a living and has a really small business. Recently it has started doing a lot better. She bakes cakes, all other bakery for local cafes plus takes orders from people via her socials. I know she works hard so we can live normally and have all of our basic needs covered and I don’t ask for her money. I also always help her with packing orders and deliveries whenever she asks.

Things seem to be a little off here…

My issue is that she constantly says we have no money though business is up and she bought herself a new laptop and an iPad within this month. Maybe she needs a laptop because of work for orders, invoices and messaging clients. But the iPad, I’m not sure about it. What also annoys is that she hides both devices whenever she leaves the house. And it looks like she knows it looks bad. I’ve been saving money for a new phone from babysitting, helping neighbors, tutoring and small weekend jobs because my phone is very old and isn’t in good shape. Four days ago I asked if she could add some money to my savings so I could buy a new one. I didn’t ask to pay in full for me, but just to add some funds.

These two definitely aren’t on the same page…is something weird happening…?

All I heard was she angrily said no, called it unnecessary expense in our situation and then her class is we don’t have money. That also hurt because my younger sister always gets random gifts. And for her it seems like she has money, but always doesn’t have it for me. I got really upset, a bit mad and said she was being greedy and lying about money. She has it for her gadgets that she hides from us and my sister’s gifts, but never for me, even when I ask for something ain’t big.

People don’t like being called out about this kind of stuff…

She got furious, called me ungrateful, that I don’t understand bills, how hard being a single mom and that her money isn’t mine. We barely spoke for several days. I feel bad and like I mustn’t say so. I know she works hard to support us, but at the same time I feel ignored and treaded unfairly. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a sister who canceled a family dinner after realizing she’d been the only one putting in effort for years.

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This reader said she’s to blame.

Another person spoke up.

And this Reddit user had a lot to say.

Well, the people have spoken!

And it seems like quite a few of them think this teenager missed the mark with the story she wrote.

Hey, she’s only 16, let’s cut her some slack!

And maybe the truth lies somewhere in the middle and mom and daughter both hold some responsibility for what’s going on here.

It sounds like there’s something potentially sneaky going on here…