Hospital Housekeeper Reports Coworker to Supervisor Instead of Confronting Him Directly

Imagine working as a housekeeper at a hospital. I can imagine that it would be really frustrating to have a coworker who is not a housekeeper come into the room you’re cleaning to talk to you and touch things you just finished cleaning, meaning you have to clean them again. What would you do in this situation?

In this story, one housekeeper is really fed up with a coworker who keeps tracking her down and entering the room she’s cleaning. Not only does he touch things she just cleans, but he also stinks up the place. She’s not the only housekeeper who’s upset about this behavior either.

Now, she’s having second thoughts about how she handled the situation. His behavior has stopped, but she thinks she made him upset.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for complaining to my supervisor about my coworker farting? Okay so for some background context I work in a hospital as a housekeeper, I’m the one who goes into the room once a patient has been discharged and cleans it for the next patient. My coworker who I’ll refer to as A doesn’t work in the same department. I couldn’t tell you off the top of my head what the exact name of their department is but it’s something along the lines of nutrition. They go into the room and take down what the patient wants for their meals, delivers it, etc.

This is weird.

So I’ll be cleaning a room minding my own business doing my job when A out of nowhere will walk into the room I am cleaning. Sometimes it won’t even be on the floor they are scheduled on. I was confused about how they kept finding me when it turns out they were locating me on our communication devices that hospital staff uses. The housekeeping staff isn’t allowed access to this feature on our devices as we all normally work solo and if we need someone we can just call. It feels kind of violating to just be randomly located by someone I barely know.

Gross!

When A would then find where I was they would come into the room to talk to me, which normally I wouldn’t mind but they would sit on or touch surfaces I had just cleaned. And on top of them doing that they would fart in the room. They weren’t the silent non smelling farts either. They were loud and stank, and A would just laugh and say sorry. I soon found out A was doing this to two other coworkers of mine, and all three of us are uncomfortable with this behavior.

Enough is enough!

Like I mentioned before we all really wouldn’t care if A only came in to talk to us for a second but they don’t. It’s gotten to the point where I had to go talk to one of my supervisors because they just won’t stop. I know I skipped the step of asking A to stop and instead jumped to my supervisor, and I feel bad for just blaming it on me being non-confrontational.

OP feels kind of bad.

My supervisor ended up going to our department manager who ended up speaking to A’s department manager. Ever since then A seems like they’ve been ignoring me but I still see them talk to other coworkers (who are not the other two I mentioned before) and acts rather passive-aggressive when I’m around. My goal was never to get A in trouble I only wanted the behavior to stop, I’m not sure if A knows it was me who reported it in, but I still feel bad. Am I a jerk for complaining about my coworker farting?

Would it have been better to simply explain the problem to A and ask him to stop? Yes. But if he didn’t stop, it would be a good idea to go to the supervisor. Does Reddit think it was a jerk move to skip talking to A about the situation? Let’s find out.

This person thinks A sounds “disgusting and rude.”

Another person has a theory about why A is doing this.

I completely agree with this comment.

This is a good point and a good suggestion.

She really shouldn’t worry about her coworker ignoring her. That’s the best possible outcome. Now, he won’t bother her anymore. It would be worth warning the other coworkers, though. The person who made the last comment is probably right. He just found new victims.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee whose dietary restrictions caused the whole office to turn against her.