“I Need Space!”: Sick Son Forces a Bitter Bedroom Standoff After His Overprotective Mother Refuses to Leave His Side

Explaining your parents that you need space from them can get very tricky.

This man didn’t want to share a room with her mom during his surgery but things didn’t go as he planned.

Check out the full story.

AITAH for telling my mom i don’t want to stay in the hotel room during my surgery? Hello everyone! On 6/22/26, I will be having eye surgery In Denver, Co because I’m currently 100% blind in my left eye, and 80/20 in my right eye due to diabetic neuropathy.

He explains how things have been bad…

(You lose your vision overtime if you have uncontrolled diabetes/ high blood sugars for multiple decades) I’ve been type one diabetic since I was two months old-(1992-current) Because of all this surgery nonsense, my mom and grandmother are flying from Dallas to Denver to come take care of me while I’m in recovery. Here’s the issue, I don’t want to be taken care of. The only reason why I told my mom is because her sister (she is a licensed ophthalmologist) begged me to tell her. So I unfortunately did.

UH OH…

Now my grandmother told me I have to stay in the hotel with them for three days. The issue is, I have zero plans on staying with them in the hotel room. It’s complicated, but I really like my own space, on my own apartment. That’s why I moved out to a whole other state. When I called my mom and explained to her, “ well my grandmother told me that I’m going to stay in the hotel with you offer three days. Why was I not notified about this?” My mom said, “Well Yes, of course you are going to be staying in the hotel room with us while you are in recovery.”

He did not fancy that idea…

I tell my mom,” OK. You know what, it’s late. I will talk to you about this in the morning.” My mom starts with her attitude’ “ if you don’t want to stay in the hotel room with us. Then let us know to cancel the trip” And then she said the one thing that ticks me off more than anything… “ with all this money, we are spending for us to be there…”

That’s INSANE!

I’m internally upset, but I tell my mom, “ OK mom I will talk to you in the morning.” Then she gets passive/aggressive tone with me and we disconnect the phone. First of all , I don’t want my family coming to take care of me In the first place. The only reason why I told my mother about my surgery, is because her sister (my aunt) begged me to tell her, and now my mom is throwing it in my face of how much she spent coming to take care of me? Hell No!

YIKES! That’s a tricky situation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user isn’t sure what the problem is.

This user this suggests making things clear with the mom.

This user thinks there is a deeper issue here!

This user knows things with the mom won’t settle overnight.

This user isn’t sure why this guy didn’t make things clear with the family.

Somebody needs to have clear communication here.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.