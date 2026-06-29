“I’m Completely Surrounded!”: Exhausted Homeowner Trapped in a 360-Degree Nightmare After Rude Neighbors Ruin His Entire Block

Jeez, talk about never getting a break from the madness…

It’s bad enough to have to deal with one awful neighbor, but how would you feel if the insanity was coming at you from all angles?

Yeah, that’s rough!

But that’s what this guy is dealing with and he wrote the story below to tell readers all about what’s going on.

Let’s take a look!

Getting it from all sides. “I live in a newer development. It has only existed for 5 years and I’ve lived in my home since it was built. Week 1 was perfect as many houses were still empty awaiting for its tenants to move in. I did not expect what happened in week 2. Across from my house, a couple brought their entire things in a semi-truck. Not a U-haul. A commercial semi-truck. The street are very narrow in this neighborhood. No one is allowed to park next to the curb as they’re all considered fire lanes. The semi truck pretty much is the width of the road, so there’s no way for cars to pass through. In my case, I couldn’t exit my driveway. I figured they wanted to just get over with the moving process and bring their things in one trip using the semi-truck. That was not the case.

Uh oh…this isn’t good…

It turns out the couple are truckers and they own the semi-truck. For a whole year, the semi truck lived here in the neighborhood. The man, we’ll call him Happy since that is legit his real name (or at least what he said it is), would park half of the semi truck on top of the sidewalk and leave the rest of it covering the road. This neighborhood has an HOA. It’s my first time living in a neighborhood with an HOA. I know the rep and they have for being very strict on minute things. I complained many times, but they would tell me it’s a city traffic division issue. So whenever Happy left his semi truck idling with the engine running and blocking the road and my driveway, I would call the city, but they would never come see the issue or do anything about it.

This sounds brutal!

I felt so helpless, so one day as I returned from the pharmacy and saw the semi truck blocking me from entering my home, I got out of the car and confronted the man. He’s much bigger than me, above 6 ft and 250+ lbs. I told him it was wrong for him to leave his semi truck there for all the reasons I’ve already explained. He then proceeded to curse me out along with his wife. They only moved the semi truck enough for me to enter my garage, but then backed up again and left it in the same spot. I kept calling the HOA, but all they said was that even if they charged them with a violation, they would continue bringing in their semi truck.

Ugh…

After 5 years, they no longer leave the semi truck here, but they do bring it to load and unload. Sometimes at 10 am, sometimes 4 pm, sometimes even 2 am. Let’s go back to week 2. To my left, a group of university students moved in to a big house with about 6 rooms. So there were like 10 students living there at once. The first week they moved in, they played music 3 nights from like 11 pm all the way to 4 am. The parties got bigger and bigger. Kind of like parties in the movies where there are like 200 people in and outside the house.

Talk about adding insult to injury…

I will remind you that there is no space for parking on the curbs. Well, their dozens of guests would invade the street with their cars. Many would leave their cars blocking driveways, parking on top of the sidewalks and even on top of the green areas next to the sidewalks. I would call the police almost every weekend for the first 2 years of living here. They got busted several times, but would also get away with it many times. On one occasion, about 8 police cars showed up and were here for 2 hours trying to get everyone to leave. After 2 years those students left and now that house is an Airbnb. Sometimes we do get noisy people, but it’s not an issue anymore.

But wait, there’s more!

Now I will talk about another group of neighbors. This is a family of 8? 9? 10? There’s so many people I see come in and out of that house. They live next door to Happy. The dad became buddies with Happy very early on. Whenever Happy and his wife leave for work, they let this family, we’ll call them the Parkers (they have a license plate that says Parker7), they let them use Happy’s driveway to park 3 of their 7 cars. The driveways only fit 2 cars, but they will parallel park another one on the ramp. My issue with these neighbors is how invasive they are. Whenever they don’t have access to Happy’s driveway, they leave their 5 extra cars on the street, just like Happy and his semi truck. They don’t use their garage because it’s full of trash.

This just keeps getting worse…

I feel like they might be hoarders. They leave their garage open all day and semi open through the night. I find that strange. Another issue I have is that the children, which ages range from 10 to like 19, bring all the other kids from the neighborhood and congregate right outside my house on their bikes, with balls, etc. I’m actually writing this post because I’m so fed up. Today I came out of the shower and walked into my room just to see through the window a big soccer goal net set up outside on the road blocking my driveway and several bikes tossed on the ramp. Through the window I told them to take their goal to the neighborhood park. It’s a 5 minute walk and it has a lot of flat green area for them to play. They were very rude towards me and just moved it off a bit to not block my driveway. I might sounds like a jerk or a party pooper, and if you think that of me, that’s okay, you’re entitled to your own opinion. But I think I’m surrounded by very inconsiderate neighbors who don’t have a sense of spacial awareness or consideration of others in general. I brought my parents and sisters to live in this neighborhood because supposedly it was better, prettier, and cleaner than the small apartment where we lived before I graduated college. I’m at the point where the only solution seems to move. However, I’m afraid that if I move I’ll only find more people like these or worse. Thoughts?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this story on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person weighed in.

And this person offered some advice.

Well, it’s clear that he’s in one helluva tough spot.

What should he do next?

File a complaint?

Call the cops?

Curl into a ball on the floor and cry?

This guy just can’t catch a break when it comes to terrible neighbors!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who responded to an HOA violation letter by investigating the bylaws and having the whole board removed.