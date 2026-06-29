“It Never Stops!”: Desperate Homeowner Pushed to an Absolute Breaking Point Over a Neighbor’s Nonstop Barking Dog

Remember that episode of Seinfeld when Elaine was losing her mind because a neighbor’s dog?

And she enlisted the help of Kramer and Newman, and hijnks ensued?

Well, this story kind of reminds me of that episode…except there’s nothing funny about the hound from hell that this dog is dealing with…or his neighbor who won’t put a stop to it.

Let’s take a look!

Neighbor’s dog barks nonstop every day and I’m at my breaking point. “I genuinely don’t know what to do anymore. My neighbor has a dog that they leave outside almost every day from around 8 AM until late at night. The dog barks constantly.

Yikes, this sounds rough…

Not normal barking here and there. I mean barking for hours at a time, pacing back and forth along the fence, and never seeming to settle down. This has been going on for years. I’ve tried talking to them multiple times. Yesterday I even went outside early in the morning because the barking keeps waking me up. Instead of bringing the dog inside they blamed it on me being outside in my own yard. I’ve written letters, made noise complaints, and have been keeping a log of the barking for over a year with dates, times, and recordings.

This poor dog…

The owner of the dog is rarely home except to take him to the dog park and then leave for work. Another person living there leaves the dog outside all day and has argued with us when we’ve brought up the barking. What makes me feel even worse is that their other dogs stay inside while this dog is outside all day by himself. He constantly paces, barks, and seems stressed.

This is a really bad situation…for everyone…

I’m honestly concerned about the dog’s wellbeing in addition to the noise. At this point it’s affecting my sleep, stress levels, and ability to enjoy being at home. I don’t think it’s reasonable to have to listen to nonstop barking every day for years, especially after trying so many different ways to address it. Has anyone successfully dealt with something like this? Did talking to the neighbors, animal control, noise complaints, mediation, or anything else actually work? I’m open to any advice because I feel completely stuck.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose friends say he’s privileged for wanting to eat at nicer restaurants.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person offered some advice.

Another reader weighed in.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another reader weighed in.

And this person spoke up.

Man, what a stressful situation…

You really gotta feel for this guy!

Let’s hope he gets it figured out sooner than later.

One thing’s for sure: this guy’s neighbors are TERRIBLE dog owners.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who stops speaking up in his Zoom meetings after getting constantly interrupted.