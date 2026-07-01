“It Shot Straight Through the Window”: A Homeowner’s Nightmare Discovery After a Neighbor’s Lawn Care Went Horribly Wrong

When I read a story like this one, all I can say to myself is, ‘What the heck ever happened to being neighborly’?

It’s a sad state of affairs, friends…but we hear stories about bad neighbors all the time.

And here’s another one for you to chew on!

A man talked about why he’s pretty peeved at his neighbor because of some destroyed music equipment.

Take a look at what went down!

The day I knew would be coming is here… “My neighbor from hell ruined my music equipment. He wanted to water his plants in his tiny backyard garden sprinklers that go way too high and far. He put them on and sprayed full into my open windows.

Well, that’s a bummer…

Full on my music equipment. When I confronted him he was sure there was nothing going and it couldn’t be more than a few tiny trips. After I took pictures and tried to get everything dry, I was 3 large bath towels in, and the back of my mixer, record players and Stompbox were completely soaked. I confronted him with the pictures and all he said was: ” oh that’s more than I thought it would be”. Initially he wanted to get insurance involved, and he wanted the pictures. Probably because he was convinced it was nothing.

Funny how that works…

Now that the entire place is soaked, he doesn’t want to get insurance involved. I’m not really scared for this since half of my family work in insurance. Now his solution: When he is watering the garden, he is going to close my windows. Also with over 31 degrees celsius at night. Construction wise that will also break my windows because they are constructed inside only closing.

This guy just doesn’t get it…

It’s also one of the very few windows I have that can open and air the place. When I told him that the problem should be my windows but his style of watering the plants, and he should do that in less enthusiastic way, he said that he’s not going to change that for me. Also tips on how to get this dry internally are welcome, since that would be some large rice bowls.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another reader offered some advice.

And this person had a lot to say.

I think it’s pretty clear who the guilty party is in this story…

But this guy’s neighbor just can’t listen to common sense.

What is the deal with some people?!?!

It sounds like he needs to sue this guy ASAP.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.