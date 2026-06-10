‘It Was Her Fault!’: Classmate Sparks Fury After Smashing Into Parked Car and Blaming the Victim

Few things will test your patience faster than someone causing an accident and then immediately acting like they’re the victim.

This college student was sitting in her parked car with a friend between classes when another student managed to rear-end her. Fortunately, it wasn’t a major crash, and at first glance there didn’t appear to be any visible damage. OP was willing to be reasonable about the whole thing and simply asked for the driver’s insurance information in case problems showed up later.

That’s where things got weird. Instead of apologizing, the other student refused to provide his insurance information and insisted she take the car for a test drive first—even though she was about to be late for class. Since the car seemed fine, she decided not to push the issue and moved on.

Then she found out he had been telling other students about the accident and calling her names for doing the completely normal thing of checking whether her car had been damaged.

AITA for reporting a kid who rear ended me to my schools police?? I (20F) attend a VERY small college in my area. Most of us know each other here. One of my friends (19F) doesn’t have her license and usually walks to school. Around 1 on Thursdays, I have a break that is about 90 minutes in between classes. I live around an hour away so there is no point in going home between classes. Anyways. I picked up my friend cuz we had the same next class, and we were sitting in my car listening to music before going in. About 5 minutes before we had to go in, I get rear ended by a guy I know who goes to my school.

Oh no.

He is younger and whatever. It was a light tap, but could have been completely avoided by him not being stupid. He drove into the spot way too fast and stopped right before he hit my car, then moved up also way too fast. So me and my friend got out of the car and he did as well. I looked at the back of my car (which I only got around a month ago) and it looks completely fine.

Hmm…

He didn’t apologize or anything, which is weird, and the first thing he said when he got out of his pickup was “I didn’t feel anything” I did ask for his insurance just incase anything came up, but if my car drove fine, I told him not to worry about it. At this point, I was just about running late to class. He REFUSED to give me his insurance info. He said he would only give it to me if there WAS a problem with my car. He insisted I take it for a drive to make sure before he gave the card to me.

Oh brother.

I couldn’t cuz my next prof was one of those people who closes the door when class starts. Anyways, I just said forget it and went to class with my friend. I drove my car home, and it ended up being fine. When I got home, however, I got a text asking if me and my friend were okay cuz of the accident (which I never mentioned to ANYONE, and neither did my friend) I said we were fine and asked how she knew. She said HE LEGIT TOLD HER!! Not only that, HE SAID I WAS A *female dog* BECAUSE GOT OUT OF MY CAR TO SEE IF IT WAS DENTED OR ANYTHING.

Wooooow.

At this point, I am FURIOUS. I texted him and said I need his insurance now. I tried to be nice and reasonable, but he hit my (perfectly still and parked) car and said I was the bad person. He refused to. Today, I went to the school officer and reported him. Apparently, there has been MULTIPLE hit and runs, which are suspected to be him in the parking lot, and now he may be kicked out of the school and/or face legal consequences. Sooo AITA? I feel like I was pretty responsible at first, but one of my other friends said I should have handled it differently because my car was fine.

Reddit overwhelmingly voted NTA. Many commenters pointed out that the issue stopped being a minor fender-bender the moment the other driver refused to provide insurance information after hitting a parked vehicle. Several noted that in many places, exchanging information after an accident isn’t optional…it’s exactly what responsible drivers are supposed to do.

Commenters were also unimpressed by his behavior afterward. Instead of apologizing or handling the situation maturely, he reportedly mocked OP to other students while still refusing to provide his information. That alone made many readers feel she was justified in escalating the matter.

As for the possibility that he could face serious consequences, most people felt that wasn’t OP’s fault. If the school officer connected him to multiple other incidents, that’s a reflection of his own actions, not hers.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teacher who learns a lesson of his own from his student’s essays about personal responsibility.

The general consensus was that reporting someone for refusing to take responsibility isn’t “snitching,” it’s accountability.

This person says the driver was super entitled and a jerk.

And this person says she did everyone a favor.

If getting reported jeopardized his future, the rear-ending was probably the least of his problems.