‘It Was Running Perfectly’: Tech Team Drops Brutal Payback on Boss Who Ruined Efficiency

Imagine working in a department store, and you’re really good at your job. You know the products and know how to work efficiently. What would you do if a new supervisor came in and tried to change everything? Would you fight the changes, quit, or comply?

In this story, one retail worker explains how her workplace went from perfection to chaos pretty quickly due to a supervisor’s new rules.

Let’s read all about it.

One from the bank – malicious compliance against and idiot supervisor Members of the department at the time: Me – 28 f gamer, built my own gaming rig Jake – 24 m audiophile Vince – 70 m literally only there to keep from being bored in retirement, but knows a lot about TVs Anne – 65 f treats work like a social club, but is great with customers. Roger – 35 m also a gamer like me, runs a tech podcast Trent – 17 m loves movies

The new supervisor sounds really annoying.

Around this time last year, my department (electronics) was missing a supervisor (ours was going back to school and management wouldn’t work with her on the schedule) and our manager was two weeks from retirement, so we desperately needed some leadership. Rather than find a new supervisor, they assigned the 26 year veteran sup from shoes to us. She put me on edge from day 1. She came in making this big speech about how “things are going to change around here. You all have had it too easy for too long. What I says goes, and I don’t play.”

Being efficient should count for something.

I don’t play, either. I get my work done quickly and efficiently. I do it right the first time so I don’t have to do it again. I help my coworkers get their work done. The main reason our department had a reputation as “slackers” is that we always had a lot of time to stand around and joke. We have that time BECAUSE we handle our stuff quickly, efficiently, and correctly. I guess that’s not good enough, because this supervisor comes in with the idea that she had to micromanage the crap out of everything to make sure that we’re 100% busy 100% of the time.

The supervisor had an idea that didn’t sound too bad.

After about a week of micromanaging everything to the point where we have to do the same task 10 times before it’s actually done right, our new sup decides that she’s going to assign an aisle to each employee. We are to maintain, stock, and patrol our aisle. Not hanging around by the registers. We’re only allowed to be on a register when actively ringing up a customer. Okay, this actually doesn’t sound that bad to me since I very much prefer stocking and maintenance to customer service.

This supervisor doesn’t seem to care about what makes sense.

I ask her if I can have laptops and video games. She says no. One of my coworkers takes the words right out of my mouth saying, “why can’t Sm0l have those? She knows more about those products than anyone else in the department?” Sup: “I will be taking laptops. Sm0l gets WiFi and networking. Jake can have printers and cell phone accessories. Vince has headphones and speakers. Anne can take video games. Roger can have movies, and Trent is on the TV wall.” Me: that makes absolutely no sense. Me and Roger are experts on both computers and video games. Jake knows headphone and speakers. Trent loves the movie section and knows the release dates for like, everything.

She’s really not listening to reason from anyone.

Sup: do not argue. You know computers, yes? Then take wifi. Me: I hardwire everything and don’t know how wifi works . Roger: I know wifi. I can take that one. Sup: I do not care. Sm0l takes wifi.

The employees decided to rebel.

Jake: what if a huge shipment of cell phone accessories comes in and I’m not here to stock it? Sup: then it will be waiting for you to get back. You take care of your section, and your section only. We all agreed that we would completely ignore this abject stupidity and keep doing what we do. Supervisor is having none of it, though.

There was chaos, but OP decided to comply.

After Jake got written up for stocking headphones, Roger and Trent quit out of frustration, and Anne sees an unprecedented number of returns on game systems because she keeps trying say that PS4/Xbox are the same thing to old folks who don’t know any better, most of the department gives up on life. Not me. I spend too much time on Reddit to not know how to deal with this. I saw how destroyed everyone was, so I did something about it. I did exactly what my supervisor had asked me to do.

Complying actually seemed to result in a pretty easy job.

I camped out in WiFi and networking. I clocked into work, opened my register, and reported to my aisle. I did not leave my aisle except when a customer requested me to ring them up, then I’d go right back. If a customer had questions on video games, I referred them to Anne. If a customer had questions on computers, I referred them to my sup. On top of that, I refused to help out when stock came in. WiFi and networking was my world. Anything outside of that world was not my problem.

The manager wondered what was going on.

It didn’t take long for complaints to start flooding in, and I way called I to my manager’s office. Mgr: why are we getting so many people writing in that our staff knows nothing about computers? The whole reason I hired you is that you build them. Me: I’m not allowed to help over there anymore. Mgr: ….what?

She told the manager exactly why there was chaos in their department.

Me: (supervisor) assigned everyone an aisle and said we are to maintain that aisle only, and that we should only offer help on other aisles when directly asked by a customer and the employee assigned to that aisle isn’t there. Here’s the list of the assignments. The next day, our supervisor’s system was officially abolished. She was pretty angry with me for a while, and she definitely did some things to try to make my life a bit harder, but over time she noticed that, when left to my own devices, the aisles stayed stocked better, customers were happier, and sales were up. Then she started asking questions.

It wasn’t so bad once the supervisor finally understand the process.

Why do I do this task that way? I answered honestly. Once she figured out that I knew what I was doing and every action I took was either covering a weakness in one of my coworkers or allowing a coworker to cover my own weaknesses, we basically went back to how it was before. In the end, even though we got off to a rocky start, I kind of loved that woman and when she retired in October, I was pretty heartbroken to see her go, but we keep in touch. It started as malicious compliance and ended in a beautiful friendship.

The biggest mistake the supervisor made was changing a system that was working, and even if he changes could’ve worked, she should’ve paid attention to the employees’ strengths and interests before assigning them random aisles.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a hardworking employee whose management refuses to give them one single break.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is the way it should be.

Another person points out the most important question.

This is a good question.

Another person would’ve given the coworkers advice.

Fixing a problem that doesn’t exist will often cause problems.