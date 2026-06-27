“It’s Not the Kid’s Fault!”: Sister Blasted for Launching a Massive Blame Game After Her Lazy Decision Destroys a Pricey Charger

If you hand a fragile, expensive item to a six-year-old and tell him to carry it somewhere, you’ve accepted a certain level of risk. That’s not a controversial opinion — that’s just how kids work.

They drop things, they trip, they grip too hard, their hands are dirty.

But one woman’s sister did exactly that, handing her boyfriend’s expensive fast charger to her nephew and asking him to bring it downstairs to their dad instead of walking it down herself.

So when the wire snapped in transit, the sister immediately blamed the child, claimed he did it on purpose, and then pivoted to demanding the mom pay for the damage.

Considering the fact the mom wasn’t even aware her son had been asked to carry anything, she’s refusing to pay for a decision she had no part in making.

Keep reading for the full drama.

AITA for refusing to pay back my sister for her expensive charger? I (F30) work from home as a single mum and live with my sister (24) and son (6). Our dad came to visit us from abroad and was downstairs watching TV with my son whilst I was working.

The drama all started with a charger.

Our dad asked to borrow my sister’s expensive fast charger (unbeknownst it actually belongs to her boyfriend), so my sister (who was in her room) called my son upstairs to bring it to our dad and gave it to him to do so. I was unaware of this. In this time, he went to bring it to our dad and the wire snapped.

All chaos soon breaks loose.

My sister at first claimed he did it deliberately because he “always breaks things like his toys.” So then I pointed out that breaking a toy or something he is playing with whether on purpose (which I have never seen myself) or not is different because it’s his. If she asks him to do something with her belongings, he wouldn’t just take it and break it for no reason instead of just giving it to my dad.

Then the matter of repayment arises.

Then she said regardless he broke it so I should pay. I am refusing because I didn’t agree to him giving our dad the charger as I wasn’t aware of this agreement and it could have been something even more expensive and I cannot afford this.

She thinks the whole thing should have gone down differently.

He’s 6 and clumsy and if the charger was so expensive and belonged to her boyfriend, I think my sister should have given it to our dad. She’s saying she had no idea he was so clumsy/would have broken it and regardless expects me to pay and says her boyfriend agrees. AITA?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who stirred up family drama by finally choosing her own mom over her in-laws.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user has their own theory entirely.

This user shares where they think the responsibility lies.

Her sister really needs to pick a lane.

Kids and breaking things practically go together.

Blaming a six-year-old for being six years old after you handed him something fragile and expensive is just low.

It’s not like the kid snuck into her room to grab the charger. He was only doing exactly what was asked of him.

It’s telling that her sister’s argument changed the second her first one fell apart, going from “he did it on purpose” to “doesn’t matter, pay up.”

The mom is right to refuse. She wasn’t consulted and she didn’t consent.

It’s high time her sibling own up to her shortcomings.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a middle schooler who was totally frazzled after being left to babysit alone for 3-plus hours, and swears she’s never doing it again.