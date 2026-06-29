“Keep Your Job!”: Hotel Worker Resigns on the Spot After Boss Demands He Apologize to a Guest Who Literally Hijacked His Motorcycle

A motorcycle alarm going off during your shift is already stressful.

So one hotel employee was shocked to walk outside to find his bike physically turned around by a hotel guest who decided his parking spot was free game.

So, like anyone, this employee spoke up to try and defend his property. But instead of defending his staff, his awful boss decided to throw him under the bus for “being rude to the customer.”

Feeling doubly disrespected, this employee decided the job just wasn’t worth it anymore and quit on the spot.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

Quitting my job because i didn’t want some random dude to touch my motorcycle I’m a student and I work full time. I saved up all my money for 6 months to get my motorcycle. I work at a 3 star boutique-like hotel. B shift.

He starts describing a shift that went a little off the rails.

About a week ago some guy that stays at the hotel now and again called the front desk phone and I answered. He told me that he wanted to walk in for two rooms with his corporate coworkers. I said okay, I have available rooms. And then I asked him if he’s going to pay when he checks in or is he going to send the payment from the bank, because some corporate guests do that too.

Immediately, this customer was giving off some red flags.

He started saying stuff like, “Well okay I will pay when I get there, what’s the big deal,” and I got a little irritated by his tone and still didn’t say anything. I said okay, good evening and I hung up.

That’s when things went from bad to worse.

An hour later, I heard my bike’s alarm going off. I went outside and I saw my parallel parked bike facing me, instead of facing left. The said corporate dude was trying to push and move it so he could park his car on my spot.

The employee gets really upset with him.

I told him, “Why would you touch my bike, if you just told me I’d move it myself, man,” and I just removed the tire disc lock and moved the bike myself. He walked inside the hotel, started arguing with me. He said stuff like, “It’s not like I scratched your Lamborghini or something.”

But this customer is totally missing the point.

I mean, for ****’s sake man, I’m 20 years old and the bike is all I got.

When the bike talk was finally over, I asked him if he wanted to pay in cash or card. He told me that he’ll pay tomorrow morning. I remembered what he said on the phone, and I said, “No, I’ll take it now,” just to **** with him. He later on apologised to me. I told him that it was okay.

But then the boss got involved.

Everything was fine until my boss came up to me later that day and started giving me a lecture about “having a kind temperament towards people.”

So the employee defended himself.

I told him that the guy crossed a line and I refuse to learn a lesson from what happened right after I protected my property, and I told him that he never supports me on stuff like these.

The boss fires back with some retorts of his won.

He told me that I never appreciate the good things he’s allowing us to do (casual clothing, smoke breaks anytime we want, studying and watching stuff on the computer when we’re free) and that I always try and find the negative things to complain about. He told me that if I keep acting this way he’ll ban me from smoking and doing stuff on the computer.

That’s when this employee decided this job just wasn’t worth it anymore.

When he said this, something switched in my head and I wrote my resignation on the spot. I told him that I will divide my meal break and smoke whenever I want while I do my notice. Do you guys think I did the right thing? Am I overreacting?

Sounds like it’s time to find a better job.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user postulates that certain industries have higher concentrations of difficult customers than others.

Ultimately, quitting is this employee’s prerogative.

Maybe this employee should have threatened to get the cops involved.

If it were this person, they would have actually stepped up and done something.

A reasonable boss would have noticed the red flags with this customer from the start. The rude attitude, the dodging of payment, the mistreatment of a staff’s property.

But instead, the boss decided to fall back on the lazy trope that “the customer is always right,” likely just because this was the path of least resistance.

This employee knew better though. He knew he deserved a job that didn’t leave him feel routinely disrespected, not only by the customer, but by his own boss.

The customer isn’t always right — in fact, sometimes they’re downright wrong.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who volunteered to help promote a church event for free, then was surprised to find she had to still pay admission to get in.