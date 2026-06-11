‘Kids Are Supposed to Play Outside’: Mom Confronts Neighbor Who Won’t Stop Complaining About the Children

Every neighborhood has a person living there who, for one reason or another, doesn’t really like kids.

And, a lot of times, these folks spend their time moaning and groaning about children running around and enjoying themselves.

Hey, kids are gonna be kids, right?

And I think it’s a better idea to have them outside playing with other kids and blowing off some steam instead of sitting around inside and doing nothing.

So maybe the grumpy guy is this story will change his tune…

Check out what’s going on in this neighborhood…

Why do the same people who brag about being out till the street lights came on complain the most about children existing? “Just venting. I live in a neighborhood next to an elementary school in a smaller town. There’s not much to do here and our city is bad about connecting sidewalks throughout the town so its not easy for kids to get around.

Essentially, if kids want to visit a park, we have to drive. As I mentioned before, we live next to an elementary school, so there are tons of families here. My kids met some neighbors a few years back and they have become inseparable.

Kids will be kids, right?

Each year, a couple more kids join the group. They spend their days going between video games, bike riding, water fights, and other normal, HARMLESS kid stuff. We have soccer goals and basketball hoops set up in our yards/driveways. I’m usually out in the garden, walking our dogs, or chatting in the driveway with another parent. My husband and I are very active, so we often play basketball/soccer/water fights with all the kids. The kids also have plenty of time outside on their own, as a couple of us work from home and need them outside during meetings, but they are only allowed on our street where us parents can easily see and hear them. One of the grandmas has a bunch of crafts in her garage and she is typically in the garage working away, but easily accessible to the children.

There’s always at least one…

We have three different neighbors that are the “get off my lawn type.” One of these neighbors mows/snow blows between 6 am – 7 am even on weekends. These neighbors have cussed and yelled at our kids if any balls or toys land in their yard, but when I try to approach them (always respectfully) they suddenly aren’t willing to talk.

Some people just need to learn to RELAX.

Another threatened to call the police because a foam airplane landed in his yard. Today, I was able to talk to the airplane neighbor and he said none of the kids have enough adult supervision (they are 8-15). I asked if his parents were outside with him all day at that age and he responded no. I said I’m guessing you didn’t have to be home until the street lamps came on? He got quiet.

This is actually a really smart move.

I introduced him to my kids and some other neighborhood kids, explained that if he has an issue he is welcome to knock on my door but that cussing out children can’t be the solution. I don’t understand what kids are supposed to do these days? If they stay in and play video games, everyone complains that they are lazy and don’t go outside enough. If they go outside, they are in the way and need to go back inside. Why live next to an elementary school if you don’t like kids?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual had a lot to say.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person has an idea…

And this individual weighed in.

The last line in this person’s story really sums it all up…

Why live by an elementary school if you’re not too crazy about kids?

Well, that’s a good question.

But some folks are pretty hard to understand!

Maybe things will turn around with this guy after he realizes that these kids are just trying to enjoy themselves.

She handled this situation perfectly!

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