Landlord Told Family to Leave for Two Months Over a Plumbing Issue — Now He’s Blaming Them for It and Trying to Evict Them

What would you do if there was an awful plumbing problem, and your landlord told you to move out while it was being fixed? You’d probably move out, right? But, you shouldn’t be expected to pay rent when you’re not actually living there.

In this story, one family was in this situation, and the landlord seemed helpful at first, telling them they didn’t need to pay rent for those two months, but when she saw them packing up some of their things, she completely flipped out, incorrectly assuming they were living there without paying rent.

Now, she’s trying to blame them for the plumbing issues and evict them.

This sounds like a nightmare situation, and while the woman who wrote about it wants to continue living there, I wouldn’t want to if I were her, both because of the landlord and the plumbing mess.

Keep reading for all the details and to see what you would do if you were her.

Aitah or is it my landlord? Background:I am in a wheelchair (37f) my husband is my main caretaker and we have 2 children that live at home.(8m,5m) One of our sons is non verbal and autistic. We recently moved into a condo and we were there for a few days and when cooking supper we heard A LOT of water and fast so my husband ran to the bathroom and laundry room to see where it was coming from. Sewage was spraying out of our toilet and fast my husband turned off the water to the toliet it didn’t stop right away. We had one heck of a mess the raw sewage flowed out the bathroom and into my sons bedroom. We got it cleaned up and we’re waiting until morning to call a plumber and the landlord. We get cleaned up and goto bed it was exhausting.

They weren’t the only ones with a problem.

BANG BANG BANG BANG I glance at my alarm clock it is 5 am and there is a loud agreesive bang on the door, so agreesive that our door did crack. My husband answers the door and it’s the guy from downstairs he’s flipping out saying there is raw sewage raining in his kitchen . We told him what happened hours before and showed him we weren’t using any water and hadn’t dared to flush the toilet we wanted a plumber to okay it first.

A plumber found the problem.

Well it just so happens he works for a restoration company. Long story short we had a plumber come out the problem was 20ft down the line were the pipes connect there was a blockage. The landlord text me and told me while it wasn’t our fault it was just an unfortunate event. The plumber went to reinstall the toilet but was stopped as it was being replaced.

Then the insurance company got involved.

The insurance company wanted us out for 2 months to replace the floor. The landlord suggested we find somewhere else to live breaking our 2 year lease she insisted on because of this she offered me 2 months rent free to store our stuff but she said we were free to come and go as we pleased. So we could pack and what not. So we left.

It doesn’t seem like the problem is really fixed yet.

After inconveniencing family for a week ,I called the land lord and tenant hot line to see what my rights were and what to do. They informed me we did not have to move out for 2 months as the restoration company already cleaned and sanitized the flooring that was soaked. We continued to sleep elsewhere but would go back someday to go threw things and pack. While we were packing the guy from downstairs came up and said he was getting drips down again but we have no idea why we weren’t using the washing machine or the toilet ( my husband reinstalled so we could use it when here because of my disibility i cant just use any toilet) was not flooded.

He said it was crappy plumbing and left .

Yikes! The landlord is awful!

2 hours later my landlord text accusing us of causing it and demanded her keys back. Then went on to say since we are there she is going to assume we are living here full time and demanded July’s rent which I had spent paying for us to have somewhere to live and gave me an eviction notice. On the notice it says for unpaid rent and causing damage by neglect which is not what happened at all . She went one step further and had a plumber come back in and take the toilets line and seal and unhooking the water and informed me she would not be having work done until after July 30th.

They’re going to court.

I feel this was not fair we have court July 30th and I will pay the full rent owing on that date if we have to per the judge. The eviction notice is dated July 18th and is for July 30th she has said she will have the police here to remove me. I was willing to move out when she gave me 2 months to figure it out and find a place but now that she is being so difficult I think I would perfer to honor our lease. Aitah?

I’d want to move out because of the plumbing issues and the awful landlord, but the landlord shouldn’t be able to get away with lying about tenants and making unreasonable demands.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

This person doesn’t think she did anything wrong.

I think this person misunderstood. They’re not living there. They’re not proving a point. They just don’t want to be evicted.

I’m not sure what I would hope for in this situation. Honestly, I’d want to break the lease and move out, but I almost feel like they need to be compensated in some sort of way for the headache of the whole plumbing ordeal and the eviction notice that they clearly didn’t deserve at all.

The landlord is being completely unreasonable.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.