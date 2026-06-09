Late-Night Mariachi Bands Trigger Explosive Noise Dispute Between Tired Neighbors

You’d probably think that once you own your own home, you’re done dealing with the horrible kinds of neighbors you had when you lived in apartment buildings.

But things don’t always work out that way, unfortunately.

Some people have a knack for making others miserable even when they are in their own houses, away from others.

In this story, a person talked about how their experience owning a home has turned into a total nightmare.

Read on and see what you think about what they’re dealing with.

I don’t like summer now. “I have a beautiful yard that I rarely use. Weekends for me should mean relaxing and unwinding after the work week, but in the summer I’m filled with dread. I’ve lived in apartments that were quieter. It used to be the person across the street with the music but they calmed down, and at least with theirs I could relocate in my house to avoid it.

Wow…you don’t hear this one very often…

Now there’s someone almost a MILE from my home who likes to use Saturdays from 2 pm-2 am for live mariachi bands. It took some sleuthing to even find them because of how our houses are situated in a fairly rural area. At least 20 cars at their house. Bass in every room in my house. I want to cry because I don’t even know where I’ll sleep tonight and I can’t watch TV or anything because it’s just the most eye twitching sound you can’t escape with the bass and fast paced music and loud vocals.

It really sucks if you’ve had to deal with this before…

I don’t know what to do. The last time I worked with code enforcement was for an illegal auto shop behind me where they were ripping cars apart 8 hours a day with heavy machinery and that took like… 16 videos to get it to finally stop. I can’t exactly park outside this person’s random house to get evidence. I’m tired.

How sad…

What was such a beautiful home over the years has turned into a noisy prison because I can’t sell in this market. I stupidly moved out here because I thought oh it’s rural and people will be quieter but no, it’s like they think they live on an island and can be even louder. I will never ever understand people who blast music. I LIVE for music but I’d never play it so loud that other people have to listen to it. Never. It’s the single most inconsiderate thing you can do to people living around you. Apartments. Houses. Anything. Just stop. Nobody wants to hear your horrible music. Regardless of the time. People deserve peace in their own homes.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a family living outside the HOA who refuse to remove their tree or lights despite their neighbors hating them.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader had a lot to say.

This individual spoke up.

Another reader had a lot to say.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

You gotta feel sorry for this person…

Dealing with neighbors who live right next to you is one thing, but this is something else!

Who knew that mariachi music could be so offensive…

This would be enough to drive anyone crazy…