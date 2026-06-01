Man Accepts Higher-Paying Job Without Consulting Girlfriend, Sparking Relationship Conflict

Taking a better job should be a straightforward decision, but that’s not necessarily the case if your partner thinks a 40-minute commute requires a negotiation.

A man who had been working from home accepted a new position in a nearby town that paid more and came with work he actually found interesting. His girlfriend’s response was that he was eating into their evening time and not considering her feelings.

The argument continued, but they couldn’t seem to get on the same page. Now, he’s wondering if it really was a bad decision to accept this new job.

He came to the internet to find out if upgrading your career requires a co-signature from your partner. The answer was pretty clear. Let’s read all about it.

AITA for accepting a job in another town? I currently work in a job where I work from home most of the time, and when I am in the office it’s pretty quick to get to and from. I applied for a new job and I’ve been offered it.

The new job is in a different town and is primarily in the office, but it seems more interesting and it’s better paid, so I’ve accepted it.

But then his girlfriend made him start questioning everything.

When talking to my girlfriend about it, she complained that it would mean I’m not home as much. But I just pointed out it’s only 40 minutes each way, so it’s not a massive amount of time. She said I shouldn’t be eating into our time together. But I just said I shouldn’t have to stay at a job where I’m unhappy just because she thinks I shouldn’t be able to work a bit further away.

His girlfriend continued to make the whole thing about herself.

She just said I shouldn’t expect her to be happy that I’ve got less time with her each evening. But I again pointed out that if it’s only 40 minutes a night, we’ll still have hours together. She just said again I should be considering her, but I just reiterated that it’s a better job. AITA for accepting a job in another town?

Shouldn’t his girlfriend be happy he’s getting a better opportunity?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen girl who went above and beyond for a friend, only to be berated about not spending enough money on a gift.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

This commenter thinks this girlfriend is showing some major red flags.

Surely this isn’t the first time she’s hearing of this new opportunity.

When opportunity calls, you can’t just ignore it — not if you want to get ahead.

This user thinks this job seeker is in the clear as far as fault.

She wanted to be considered. He considered the pay, the work, and the 40-minute drive and decided it was worth it. Both of those things can be true at the same time, and yet somehow they ended up in a loop that required an internet verdict to break.

He was not wrong to take a better job. She was not wrong to say the change affected her. What went sideways was the framing — calling a commute a betrayal and calling career growth inconsiderate are positions that are hard to negotiate with.

Sometimes a better job is just a better job.