Man Buys PS5 After Saving for a Year, Then Family Tries to Claim It as Shared

Saving up for something you really want is supposed to feel good. It feels a lot less good when you bring it home and your family immediately starts trying to lay claim to it.

A young man living at home spent nearly a year saving up to buy a PS5.

By all accounts, he was financially responsible. He paid rent to live with his parents, he contributed to household groceries, and he didn’t ask anyone for anything.

But the moment he walked through the door with something that was truly his, his family started bombarding him with accusations of selfishness.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for buying PS5 even though my family called it a selfish waste of money? I’m 20 and still live at home with my parents, but not for free. I pay my share of the rent, buy groceries for myself, and I don’t take any money from them. Basically, I fully live on my own except for housing.

He sets up the main conflict of the story.

I’ve wanted a PS5 for a long time. I saved up from my salary for almost a year, and it was aside from my main savings.

Moving out on his own is a big goal of his, but he’s not quite there yet.

To clarify more, I save money to move out. I want to do it after I finish college, or as soon as I have enough money, but as for now, paying rent on my own is too high for me. My family tried to talk me out of the purchase every time I mentioned buying a PS5.

His mom found the whole thing rather frivolous, and the rest of the family piled on.

Mom said it was time for me to start thinking about real life, not games. My sister said that if I had extra money, I could help out with my niece’s birthday party. My brother called it childish, even though he’s constantly spending money on his own collecting hobbies. I don’t condemn it.

But he decided to throw caution to the wind and just buy it. The backlash was immediate.

Still, I bought it last week. After bringing the box home, everyone started acting like I’d done something shady and shameful. My mom said it was selfish.

When this didn’t work, his mom resorted to guilt tripping.

My sister got upset because my niece saw the box and got excited, so according to her, now I have to at least let her play it. My brother immediately suggested putting the PS5 in the living room so everyone can use it. I said no and that I bought it for myself, for my room, with my own money.

He thinks his family is totally getting the wrong idea about all of this.

I don’t mind letting someone else play sometimes, and I will give my niece it to play, but I don’t want it to become the family console on the very first day. After that, mom said the problem wasn’t the purchase, but my attitude toward things. My sister said I care more about games than about the family. Now I feel a bit bad.

Still, his family’s behavior doesn’t sit right with him.

But for some reason, my money only becomes “family money” when I buy something for myself. Also, all of our family members buy things, and sometimes expensive ones, but no one got criticized. AITA?

If anyone is being selfish here, it’s his family.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user pleads for this man to get his own place.

If he’s spending his own money on it, the PS5 is his and his alone.

Guilt tripping just isn’t fair.

The sooner he can get away from this crazy family, the better.

This young man was doing pretty much everything right. He was saving money by living at home, but he wasn’t freeloading.

He was using his salary to contribute to the family through rent and groceries. That’s not the behavior of someone you’d consider selfish.

He said from the start of the story that a PS5 is something he’d been working towards for a long time. His family should be celebrating him reaching that milestone, not trying to punish him for it.

This behavior reveals a troubling pattern of entitlement that’s clearly been festering in this house for quite some time.

Spending your own money on yourself shouldn’t require a family vote.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.