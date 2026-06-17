Man Constantly Films His Neighbors Leaving Their Apartment, but Police Say They Can’t Stop Him

When you are in a public area, you technically have no right to privacy, and people can legally record you if they want. There is a big difference, however, between occasionally being in the background of someone’s video and being the main subject of it.

What would you do if every time you left your apartment, one of your neighbors was intentionally recording you and your family?

That is what was happening to the couple in this story, and it has been going on for a long time, no matter what they do. They have even called the police, but they say there is nothing that they can do to help. It has gotten to the point where this couple is going to move away at the end of their lease because it is causing them to worry about every little thing.

Personally, I think that while the neighbor isn’t breaking any laws, he is harassing them in a way. I would keep notifying the police and the building management so that it is well documented at the least.

Our neighbor won’t stop filming us in the parking lot The title basically says it all. It’s been happening for about 2 months.

Wow, he is using his phone to record? I expected it to be a security camera.

Any time I’m outside, my boyfriend is outside or we’re outside together and that guy is outside he has his phone up visibly filming us. We have never spoken to this guy. He lives on the 1st floor of our building and we live on the 3rd. Sometimes he has his baby and/or wife/girlfriend with him but always filming us.

Why would he do this?

Last night we came home and he was sitting in his car filming us again. He watched us drive by, sat in his car and when walked by his car he had his phone down by his lap, camera aimed directly at us, obviously following our movements. I started filming back to see what he would do. In the past he usually does nothing but continue filming us.

He isn’t even denying it.

We have stopped and stared at him in the past and he doesn’t make an attempt to hide or stop filming. So, I approached his car to ask why he has been filming us but he tried to cover his face and drove away but continued filming me.

He is allowed to record in public places, that’s true.

So, I finally called the cops because I knew he wouldn’t come inside with us hanging around outside like that. The cops said they couldn’t do anything and the guy had “no recordings on his phone at all”. I have a video of him recording/taking pics of me though. Cops said they can’t do anything because it’s public property. I documented it to my landlord but they suck and most likely won’t even read my email.

Maybe just ignore him?

My lease is up in 3 months and I’m moving (no if ands or buts bro). I know there’s nothing I can do legally (according to the cops) but I’m so tired of being filmed every time I enter or exit my apartment building. I’m honestly just so tired of living in anxiety. It’s been at least 2 months. We are doing nothing except walking to and from our car(s) and if this guy is outside his phone is following our every move.

Just endure it for the next few months and move on.

I’ve lived in apartments for the last three and half years and this is the first time anything like this has happened. I’ve lived at this complex for 2 years without any issues like this. What would you do if you were in this situation? It’s just so weird and creepy. It freaks me out to know some guy is always trying to film us in the parking lot and I feel like I’m at a dead end.

It doesn’t seem like there is anything that can be done. Maybe the guy likes making others feel uncomfortable, and if so, the best thing they could do is to just ignore him.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This is actually a good idea. If the police can’t do anything, maybe public pressure can. If everyone in the building thinks he is a creeper, they might pressure him to stop.

I would think that this could at least help.

They are really in a nightmare situation.

I don’t think this would help unless he is posting the videos online.

This would be very effective. And what could he do? Call the cops on them?

This guy is definitely a creeper, so they need to take steps to protect themselves. Sadly, there isn’t a lot they can do legally speaking unless they can prove that he is stalking them or something.

I’m all for freedom and being able to do what you want, but this guy is definitely crossing a line. Hopefully, this couple can find a way to stop him, or at least live out the next three months in peace. It is a difficult situation, to be sure.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.