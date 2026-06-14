Man Interrupts Teen Bullying Attempt by Correcting Song Lyrics in Unexpected Way

Standing up to bullying is a great act of compassion.

The following story is about a man who noticed a teenager on a bus mocking another student by singing a song at them.

The situation took a turn when the bully couldn’t even get the lyrics right.

Instead of staying silent, he stepped in with an unusual but effective response.

Check out the full story below.

Highschooler being a bully? Let me duet you This happened probably a couple of years back. I was delivering packages to a high school. On my way back to my truck, there was a very obviously scene teenager was walking down the sidewalk. I am unsure of their gender. It has been a while, like I said.

This man saw a boy singing at the other kid.

Kids were loading onto the buses at that point. A teenage boy already on a bus opened his window. He started singing, “Tonight will be the night that I will fall for you,” at the other kid. He was getting the lyrics wrong.

He interrupted the bully.

Now, I am very anti-bullying in general. But to be a bully and get the song wrong, I was not going to stand for it. So I hollered back at the kid, “You are singing it wrong. Those are not the lyrics. If you are going to do the song, you should get it right.”

He sang the song with the right lyrics.

I started belting the part of the song he was singing right back at him. His face started to get red. Eventually, he shut the window. He sat back down. He would not look at me. I still think about that other kid on occasion. I hope it made them feel a little better. Lol.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was rudely confronted by a teenager, only to have the teen’s father step up in an unexpected way.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

You’re a hero, says this one.

Short and simple.

People are loving the story

Finally, another one chimes in.

If you’re going to be loud, at least be right… or someone else will take the mic.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.