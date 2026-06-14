June 13, 2026 at 10:35 pm

Man Interrupts Teen Bullying Attempt by Correcting Song Lyrics in Unexpected Way

by Heide Lazaro

teens singing

Shutterstock

Standing up to bullying is a great act of compassion.

The following story is about a man who noticed a teenager on a bus mocking another student by singing a song at them.

The situation took a turn when the bully couldn’t even get the lyrics right.

Instead of staying silent, he stepped in with an unusual but effective response.

Check out the full story below.

Highschooler being a bully? Let me duet you

This happened probably a couple of years back.

I was delivering packages to a high school.

On my way back to my truck, there was a very obviously scene teenager was walking down the sidewalk.

I am unsure of their gender. It has been a while, like I said.

This man saw a boy singing at the other kid.

Kids were loading onto the buses at that point.

A teenage boy already on a bus opened his window.

He started singing, “Tonight will be the night that I will fall for you,” at the other kid.

He was getting the lyrics wrong.

He interrupted the bully.

Now, I am very anti-bullying in general.

But to be a bully and get the song wrong, I was not going to stand for it.

So I hollered back at the kid,  “You are singing it wrong. Those are not the lyrics.

If you are going to do the song, you should get it right.”

He sang the song with the right lyrics.

I started belting the part of the song he was singing right back at him.

His face started to get red. Eventually, he shut the window.

He sat back down. He would not look at me.

I still think about that other kid on occasion.

I hope it made them feel a little better. Lol.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was rudely confronted by a teenager, only to have the teen’s father step up in an unexpected way.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

You’re a hero, says this one.

Screenshot 2026 04 18 at 9.26.05 AM Man Interrupts Teen Bullying Attempt by Correcting Song Lyrics in Unexpected Way

Short and simple.

Screenshot 2026 04 18 at 9.26.23 AM Man Interrupts Teen Bullying Attempt by Correcting Song Lyrics in Unexpected Way

People are loving the story

Screenshot 2026 04 18 at 9.38.59 AM Man Interrupts Teen Bullying Attempt by Correcting Song Lyrics in Unexpected Way

Finally, another one chimes in.

Screenshot 2026 04 18 at 9.39.14 AM Man Interrupts Teen Bullying Attempt by Correcting Song Lyrics in Unexpected Way

If you’re going to be loud, at least be right… or someone else will take the mic.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

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