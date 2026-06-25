He Includes His Girlfriend in Nearly Everything — She’s Still Upset About the Rare Times She’s Left Out

Call me crazy, but I think it’s healthy for people in relationships to spend some time apart once in a while.

Because if you’re part of a couple and you can’t do anything without each other, that’s eventually gonna be a recipe for some kind of problem.

It’s not normal, folks!

You gotta go out with the guys or the girls once in a while and put a little distance between you and your partner.

But some folks clearly don’t think that way…

Check out what this guy had to say and see if you think he’s doing anything wrong…because his girlfriend sure does!

AITA? My girlfriend wants to be invited to everything. “I (29m) believe my girlfriend (30f) has unreasonable expectations of me. For context we’ve been official for 6 months and seeing each other for a year. Especially since becoming official we spend 3-4 nights a week together and she sleeps over most of those as I have my own house and she’s living with her parents. Most of the time if I’m doing stuff with other people and i know she’s not busy I invite her to join.

Folks need some separation once in a while, ya know?

A handful of times (3-4) I’ve either not explicitly invited her i.e. just told her where or what I was doing and thought would be assumed to be an invitation, or just didn’t think to invite her. She has gotten accusatory every time and says that she “doesn’t need to be invited to everything, it would feel reassuring to be considered more consistently.”

You just can’t please some people…

When I point out that she has been invited to 90+ percent of the things I do anymore would inherently be everything she says that i’m twisting her words and being hyperbolic. I’m a firm believer that people in relationships should do things without their partners sometimes and as long as there haven’t been previous breaches of trust that shouldn’t bother either party involved. AITA?”

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Let’s see what people had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user said he’s NTA.

Another person weighed in.

And this reader had a lot to say.

Well, what do you think about this situation?

To each their own, but this kind of relationship would drive me up the wall.

But there are some folks out there who simply can’t seem to tear themselves away from their partner, even for a few hours.

Sounds kinda rough, in my humble opinion…

If you don’t have some free time away from your partner, you’re gonna lose your mind…facts!

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