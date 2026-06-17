Friends Called a Man Privileged for Wanting to Eat at Better Restaurants — Then Made Fun of His Career

As you grow up and start living as an adult, it is not uncommon for friends to grow apart and new relationships to form. Sometimes this happens naturally, and other times it might need to be forced.

What would you do if your friends were always wanting to go to cheap places you didn’t enjoy, and when you tried to get them to go to nicer places, they criticized you for being privileged?

That is what the young man in this story says he is experiencing, so he wants to cut these friends out of his life and start doing the things he enjoys.

I think there is more to the story than just what his friends are saying. The way he writes everything out does make him seem pretentious and off-putting. Read through it yourself and see what you think.

AITA for refusing to hang out at cheap places with my friends because they mock my job and call me “privileged”? I (21M) have a job that pays decently. It’s not a crazy amount of money, but it’s enough for me to live on my own and enjoy a comfortable lifestyle.

I’m finishing my computer science degree this year, and I’ve realized my college friends have a completely different mindset than I do. Whenever we go out, they always want to go to the cheapest places possible, regardless of whether the food is actually good.

Well, this seems immature on their part.

When I suggest going somewhere at least decent, they laugh at me, mock my job, and make fun of my family, saying I’m “privileged” and that I “don’t like being around poor people like them.” The thing is, we don’t even hang out that often. They all have jobs that pay more than minimum wage and they still live with their parents.

What they can and can’t afford is none of his business.

Can they really not afford to spend a little extra on a nicer place to hang out once a month? I’m starting to resent them, and it is not because they don’t have money, but because of their attitude.

Their financial priorities are their own. Why does he think he can make decisions for them?

I know for a fact they spend plenty of money on other stupid stuff, and I have other friends who are unemployed or working unpaid internships, and they still manage to save up to hang out at decent spots. To me, it’s clearly not a lack of money; they just don’t want to spend it on this. Yet, they get mad when I say I don’t want to join them at their cheap spots.

He does come off as pretentious.

It’s been 4 years, and not once have I heard them say they have money. They are constantly complaining about being broke. I know it’s not fair to expect them to make the same amount as I do, especially while still in college, but come on! It’s been 4 years and they are stuck in the exact same mindset.

At first, I agreed with this guy, but he is coming off as insufferable.

I pay my own rent and bills, and I still find a way to budget for hanging out at nice places. They live rent-free with their parents and can’t afford a slightly better pizza? Don’t even get me started on all our failed attempts to plan a trip, but I think you can guess how those went.

I just don’t think this lifestyle fits me anymore, and I don’t want to be around people who mock me just because I have a better job, you know? AITA?

He is not in the wrong for wanting to move on to new friendships with other people. His attitude, however, does seem awful and judgmental.

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Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about this guy.

Hang out with friends for their company, not their money.

They don’t want to spend their money on an expensive meal.

Cheap places often have wonderful food.

This person says that he is the problem. And that he is acting very privileged.

If you can’t have a good time at a cheap restaurant, you are the problem.

Never judge someone based on their finances, especially when you don’t fully understand them. This guy is just assuming that they should have enough money to do the things he enjoys. The problem is, they don’t seem to enjoy the same things.

Maybe going to a nicer restaurant is a good use of money for this guy, but for his friends, it would be a waste. They just have different priorities, and that is completely fine.

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