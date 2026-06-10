Neighbor Finally Calls Tow Truck After Repeated Parking Spot Warnings Are Ignored

If you have an assigned park spot, it can be really annoying when someone else parks in it, but getting other people to stop parking in your assigned parking spot isn’t always easy. In fact, sometimes it feels impossible, especially when there are restrictions where you can’t even call a tow truck to have the vehicle removed.

In this story, one person is really annoyed that his neighbor sometimes parks in his assigned parking spot. He tried talking to the neighbor about the situation, but when that didn’t help, he escalated the issue to building management and made sure there was absolutely no way possible for the neighbor to claim he didn’t know he was parking in the wrong parking spot.

Keep reading to find out how the renter gets revenge on the annoying neighbor and how the neighbor reacts to the revenge.

My assigned parking spot has the number 14 painted on it in yellow. Fading yellow, but still yellow. That becomes relevant later. For context i live in a pretty quiet complex, maybe 30 units, everyone mostly keeps to themselves. My downstairs neighbor has this enormous black pickup truck, the kind that takes up 1.2 spots even when he tries. Starting last spring he just started parking in my spot sometimes. Not every day, maybe twice a week.

He seemed nice about it.

I knocked on his door the first time, he was genuinely nice about it, said sorry man wont happen again, offered me a beer which i declined because it was 11am. It happened again like four days later. I texted the number on the building notice board, they said talk to him directly. Talked to him directly again.

Let’s see what his excuse is this time.

He said he forgets because the number on my spot is fading and he sometimes thinks its spot 11 which is unassigned. Okay. That is a sentence a human being said to me out loud. I went and bought a can of yellow spray paint for six dollars, repainted the 14 myself, clean and bright, took maybe twenty minutes.

Photographed it.

Time to make sure the building management knows what’s up.

Sent the photo to building management with a short note explaining the situation and asking them to formally notify him that the next incident would result in a tow at his expense. They did. He parked there one more time, two weeks later.

Now, time to get revenge.

I called the tow company whose number i had already saved, and i sat on my balcony with a coffee and watched. He came out about thirty five minutes later holding his keys looking confused. We made eye contact. I waved. He did not wave back. That was eight months ago and my spot has been empty and waiting for me every single time i come home.

He had that coming! He had no excuse for parking there. He had been warned multiple times.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is feeling guilty about having an unauthorized car towed from her assigned spot.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

One person did something similar.

Another person shares a part of the story they love.

This is true.

This would’ve been funny!

Parking in someone else’s parking spot is not okay. The truck owner clearly knew he shouldn’t park there. I’m surprised he would park there over and over again after being called out on it, but since he did, he deserved to have his truck towed. It sounds like he learned his lesson since he never parked there again.

It’s amazing how effective a can of spray paint can be. That and the number of a towing company were the only things he needed to get revenge on his annoying neighbor.