Man Nurses Abandoned Cat Back to Health, Then Neighbor Suddenly Claims Ownership

Pets should be given proper care, attention, and love to thrive.

This man found a sickly, underweight stray cat in his backyard and decided to help. He invested not only time and money, but also gave the cat the utmost care to restore its health and give it a safe home. The cat eventually became a beloved companion and settled comfortably into its new life. However, an unexpected encounter with a neighbor soon made the situation a lot more complicated.

If you are a pet owner, this story should interest you because it’s one of those difficult pet ownership disputes where emotions and responsibilities collide. Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for refusing to give back the cat I rescued to my neighbor who suddenly claims it’s hers? I (31M) live in a quiet neighborhood. Four months ago, I found a super skinny, nasty cat in my backyard. The cat did not have a collar, it had no microchip, and it acted and looked like it had not had a meal in a long time. The cat was super scared. I started feeding the cat and I took him to the vet and got it shot, neutered, and dewormed. I also got him flea treatment. The total I spent was about $480. This cat has turned into the sweetest, healthiest little cat. He sleeps right beside me every night and follows me around the house. I named him Bean.

This man was approached by his older neighbor, saying the cat was hers.

Last week, my older lady neighbor saw “Bean” in the window and freaked out on me. Talk about drama! She is saying the cat is her cat and his name is “Mittens,” not Bean. She also said “Mittens” ran off over a year ago. She admitted that she never put up flyers, never called shelters, and she never even asked around. She just figured he was gone. Now that the cat is healthy clean and has someone to take care of him, my neighbor wants the cat back and says her grandkids miss him.

Now, he’s unsure of what to do because he feels guilty about her grandkids.

I told my neighbor what I did to take care of the cat and what I spent because it was evident the cat had never had shots or been cared for. She hasn’t offered any money toward the vet bills, and she keeps calling me selfish. I feel like I actually saved this cat, while she did nothing for him if she actually had him, and she never put forth any effort to find him. The cat has bonded with me and seems happy, but the grandkid angle makes me feel guilty. AITA for not giving the cat to her and keeping Bean? Or should I hand him over?

OP’s feelings are justified, given everything he has done for the cat. If the neighbor’s claim is true, it raises the question of why she made so little effort to find the animal for such a long time. I think, while the grandchildren’s attachment is unfortunate, the cat’s well-being and stability should also be a major consideration as to who should really care for it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.

Let’s check out the comments of other users about this story.

This comment makes sense.

This one shares an honest remark.

People are siding with OP.

Here’s a valid suggestion.

And finally, another one chimes in.

Caring for a pet is a commitment, not a convenience.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.