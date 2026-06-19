Man Planning to Move Out of His Parents’ House Gets Unexpected Roommate Offer From His Ex

Rekindling things with an ex is never as simple as it looks, and this story is a good example of why.

A man who had been out of contact with a former girlfriend for three years started talking to her again and they both agreed to keep things platonic.

But when his ex asked him to move in with her a few weeks later, things got complicated all over again.

The man now finds himself caught in a web of difficult decisions. He’s ready to leave his parents’ house and has the savings to do it, but he’s worried about the jealousy that could come from having a front-row seat to your ex moving on from you.

You’ll want to read on — this one’s a doozy.

WIBTA if I tell my friend I am not moving in with you cause of fear of jealousy and being used? Hey, so my ex (M22) and I (F21) broke up about three years ago. We dated for a couple of months and then broke it off.

Lately, the two have moved into a different phase of their relationship.

Just recently we kind of rekindled and started talking again, and we both agreed there would be no relationship between us. Now she’s asking if I can move in with her.

She’s right about the fact that he does want to move out, but he never imagined it like this.

She knows I desperately want to move out of my parents’ home, and I have plenty of money saved and am ready to do it. I just feel this isn’t the right situation.

He begins to think about all of the awkwardness that could ensue.

I don’t want to ruin anything between us because we get along quite well. I also fear one of us getting jealous if the other brings someone home. We have messed around a bit, though not a lot.

He also suspects she has some ulterior motives.

Her plan is to move in at the beginning of August, and I fear she just wants me for my money to make bills easier.

Now he isn’t sure how to proceed.

How can I tell her that I do not want to move in with her without absolutely ruining everything between us? Or is this a bullet I just have to bite? AITA?

Some boundaries just aren’t meant to be crossed.

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What did Reddit have to say?

All roommate relationships are symbiotic in a way.

There’s a way to steer this conversation in a more productive direction.

Being roommates is a very different experience than being romantic partners.

Maybe the best choice is just being totally honest with her.

With matters like these, there’s often no easy solution, especially with such a rich and complicated history between them.

Most people would agree that moving in with an ex is rarely the clean break it seems like on paper, and this man seems to understand that deep down.

He can still want to move out and wait a little longer to choose an outcome that works better, both for his financial and emotional wellbeing.

The right apartment is out there and it doesn’t come with unresolved history, shared walls, and the question of what happens when one of them brings someone home.

When all is said and done, he’ll thank himself for thinking twice before jumping in to a bad decision.

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