Man Plans Month-Long Trip After Finishing Two Degrees and an Internship, but His Parents See It as a Lack of Ambition

In our modern world, we work hard at school so that we can get into college, then we work hard at college so that we can get a good job. We work hard at that good job so that we can get a promotion, or even a better job – and so it goes, the cycle over and over until finally we retire. Because a better job means a better pension, which means a better retirement. We’re always working hard for something better – and that’s a noble pursuit. But if we’re always working for a better future, do we ever even get to enjoy the now?

That is the attitude of the guy in this story, who has worked hard to get his qualifications and an internship. But after watching his parents work hard every day of their lives in order to secure a good life for themselves and their family, and seeing the realities of the Covid pandemic hit home, he’s striving for something different. Sure, he wants a good life for himself too, and his work rate has proven that. But he’s looking for a balance in his life – he wants to enjoy his time on this planet too.

But his parents? They’re really not keen on that.

Read on to find out what’s happening here.

AITA for not wanting to dedicate my life to work? I (21, male) am currently in the process of finishing two colleges and as required by one of them I am starting a two month internship next week (I study business management and programming). Due to Covid and working on two colleges it has been quite a hard month, so I was planning on taking the whole of September off, to finally relax, do nothing and travel with my girlfriend. But my parents do not like that idea.

Let’s see what the issue is with his parents.

I have already explained the situation multiple times, but even though they agreed previously they keep coming back to it. Every now or than we get into arguments where I tell them that I finally managed to get some free time they instantly suggest things I could do to be productive during said free time. It has gotten to the point where I feel like they would like to control my life, just so I don’t mess it up and live a perfect life.

Read on to learn a little more about his situation.

At this point I feel I should mention that I (or we) don’t have it that rough. I am still living with my parents (I am planning to move out next year) and they also pay for me (food, bills, etc). In exchange I of course help around the house, but maybe a bit less now with all the school work, so nowadays I mostly cook and do some shopping. So long story short, I can/could enjoy life without a single worry about food/place to live. I feel like I am trying a lot to improve myself and I learn stuff online now or than to do my little projects (mostly web applications and stuff like that). But at the same time I constantly feel like I am still not good enough for my parents, that if I don’t work every single second I get, that I am lazy and unproductive in their eyes.

Despite knowing their contexts, he’s really struggling to understand this.

When I said that I do not want to live to work, but instead work to live and that even though I am prepared to put a lot of effort into getting a good job, that is not my main goal in life, they started bringing up my privileges and that I will change my opinion when I start working for real! Unlike me, my parents had to work hard, and thanks to that they managed to succeed in life. But that also made them into workaholics without that much of a social life. So, am I wrong for not wanting to dedicate my life purpose to work just like my parents did? AITA?

It’s understandable that these parents want to see their son work hard so that he can prosper, just like they did.

But the truth is that his circumstances are very different – and that is in part thanks to them.

Also, there’s a big difference between being lazy and taking one month off to rest and travel.

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Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

Some people thought that he should follow his parents’ advice, and take time off when he is financially independent.

While others offered a more balanced view, pointing out how much he’s doing already.

Meanwhile, this Redditor encouraged him to frame the time off as preventing burnout.

Sure, he’s got a certain amount of privilege in his life. But what those people who are attacking this guy for wanting to take a month of are missing is the fact that he’s just about to finish two degrees. Two. All while starting an internship. He’s not talking about quitting work to lie on a couch while his parents wait on him hand and foot, he’s taking the month to decompress and travel a little, all before he throws himself into working life.

Hustle culture might be prevalent, but it’s not healthy – and as the child of two parents who (completely admirably) have dedicated their whole lives to work, it’s understandable that he wants something different. Because he’s not talking about not working, not being able to support himself. He’s standing up for himself and his right to have a life and time outside of work – to take weekends and vacations, and spend time with his loved ones, instead of being chained to his desk 24/7. And let’s say that again – that is his right.

It’s a sad truth that in plenty of economies across the world, workers don’t earn a fair wage and aren’t able to be autonomous with their lives and their time. Even in developed countries, it’s not uncommon for even well-paid workers to have a side hustle, to always be angling for more and more money. But for what? If you can’t actually take time to enjoy spending the money you’ve earned, what is the point?

This guy gets it. And sure, he has the privilege to take a break and avoid burning out. That fact is exactly why he should take the time – because it won’t be so easy when he starts work.

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