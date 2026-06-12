Man Refused to Take His Mother Out of Memory Care to Fund His In-Laws’ Housing, so He Was Accused of Being Unfair and Inconsiderate

Family finances can create difficult and emotional decisions.

In this story, a man was asked to help his in-laws avoid eviction by covering their housing costs.

But doing so would require him to remove his own mother from memory care and take on even more financial strain.

As tensions rose, his wife and in-laws pushed for a solution that left him feeling conflicted.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for not wanting to move my mom into our house to save on cost, then use the money we save to cover my wife’s parents living expenses. My in-laws are in dire financial straits. They are currently in eviction proceedings. They were trying to get some form of voucher or subsidy. That is a lengthy process and not exactly a guarantee.

This man tried to help his in-laws find a new place to move into.

I was trying to help them find a new place. On their budget, the options are extremely limited. They are currently under eviction proceedings for non-payment. Their credit also limits their options.

His wife suggested that they become her parents’ guarantors.

My wife temporarily wants us to become guarantors. She also wants to pivot into buying them a house. We would cover the housing expenses. The idea is kind. I ran the numbers with my mom’s memory care cost. I cannot offer much in terms of financial assistance. I do not trust them enough to become a guarantor. They are already facing consequences for non-payment.

Now, his wife and in-laws are accusing him of being unfair.

My wife and in-laws feel I am being unfair. They say I am treating my mother differently. In a way, I am. My mom cannot do anything to better her situation. Her parents 100% can. Granted, I do not think it is fair to expect people in their late 60s to keep working. Unless I take my mother out of memory care, I cannot afford additional costs. Even if my wife stops all her contributions, she would not be able to cover the costs on her own.

They want him to take care of his mother.

At the moment, my wife and my in-laws are telling me I should take my mother out of her current memory care. They want me to help split the costs. They even offered to watch my mom. That seems like a horrible idea. It would mean having her parents watch my mom. It would also require us to move her into our place.

He thinks he couldn’t accommodate two adults in their home.

We can, in theory, accommodate one adult. But two would become uncomfortable. Overall, my wife and her parents want me to move my mom into our house. They want to save on costs and use that money to cover their expenses.

Now this is a heavy situation to be in.

Asking OP to pull his mom out of memory care so she could move into their house is a huge ask.

Honestly, that’s something you can’t decide right away. Things like this should be carefully reviewed and planned.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

Do you agree? Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person makes a valid point.

Big red flag, says this person.

This comment makes sense, too.

Finally, short and simple.

You can’t fix one family crisis by creating another.

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