Man Says Neighbors Keep Taking His Extra Parking Space, So He Starts Parking in a Way to Block Them

Imagine renting a house that has plenty of parking on the property for two cars, but you only have one car. What would you do if your neighbors occasionally parked one of their cars in the extra spot? Would you be okay with that, ask them to move their car, or come up with another way to prevent them from parking there?

In this story, one man is in this situation at the house he’s renting. He’s pretty upset about the neighbors using his parking spot, so he finds a way to prevent them from parking there. However, after talking to his neighbor about the parking situation, he’s wondering if he messed up and if he should’ve been more neighborly.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for parking like an AH in my own parking space? I moved from an apartment a few months ago to a new house, and the best part is it has a yard for my dog. The way my neighborhood is set up, it only has parking on one side of the street (opposite from my house) or parking spaces in the alley behind the houses. My landlord put gravel out behind my yard on the property for parking, and the space is big enough for 2 cars, maybe 3 if all are small and squeezed together.

The neighbors are the problem.

My neighbors happen to know it’s just me living here, and it’s not often I have company, so usually it’s just me using that space. Lately they’ve been taking it upon themselves to use my extra space whenever they have company over. The first time I didn’t mind, but it’s been happening more frequent, and the are doing so without asking me if it’s okay. And while I don’t have company over a lot, I have someone over on Mondays and Wednesdays who use that spot.

He found a way to prevent the neighbors from using his parking spot.

I started parking my car crooked so no one can utilize that spot except me, unless I move it when I know someone is coming over. So now, whenever the neighbors have company, they have to park across the street or squeeze in where they can. Today, my neighbor saw me outside with my dog and asked me why I started parking like that. I shrugged and said it made it easier to back up, which it does.

He found out why the neighbor thought it was okay to park there.

He asked if I could start parking normally again to which I replied no. He explained the previous tenants let them use the extra space, so they just assumed I would too. I pointed out I wasn’t the previous tenants and whatever arrangements they made didn’t carry over when I moved in.

OP is wondering if he should’ve backed down.

His response was that I was rude and now his family can’t use that extra space when they come over, and they have frequent get togethers. I told him that wasn’t my problem, and he told me I was an AH before going back inside. Now I’m wondering if I should let it go so they can use that spot, since I’m new to the neighborhood and don’t want to cause problems.

It’s his parking. He’s under no obligation to let the neighbors use the parking spot.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

The neighbor might be lying.

Another person doesn’t think OP did anything wrong.

This person wouldn’t let the neighbor use the spot.

Another person was in a similar situation.

His neighbor should’ve at least asked first. The fact that he didn’t ask and just assumed it would be okay is the part that really gets me. I wouldn’t want him to park there either. If he had asked, it might’ve been different.

At this point, even if he asks first, I would say no because I wouldn’t feel like I could trust him. He may jump to assuming he can park there anytime again.

OP should keep parking his car crooked.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.