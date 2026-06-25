Man Struggles to Deal With Upstairs Neighbor Who Won’t Stop Making Noise and Harassing Him

Ugh…

Just reading this story gave me anxiety and brought back some memories of awful neighbors from my past that I’d buried deep in my psyche…until now.

And I gotta say that I feel sorry for the fella who wrote this story, because I’ve been in a similar situation before while living in an apartment building.

Check out what he had to say about a neighbor who is driving him up the wall.

Harassed and taunted by my upstairs neighbor. “I’ve made a post about a month ago about an upstairs neighbor that intentionally bangs and drops heavy items on his floor (my ceiling) every time I turn on my TV or fan/AC on. I have multiple videos and documentation of these incidents. It was getting so bad that I could hear him following me into every room I go into my apartment including the bathroom and starts banging and dropping stuff above my head.

This is ridiculous…

Still have no clue how he knows where I’m at cause I’ve even tried tip toeing and I have white noise going thru my room yet he still knows where I’m at?! It’s so bizarre. I’ve spoken to the property manager twice since that post and they told me they already gave him a warning and that if I felt threatened I’d have to call the police. What I’ve noticed these past couple weeks it doesn’t even matter if I have my TV on or not, it sets him off if he hears I’m home! Like, I can’t even exist in my own apartment anymore!

This sounds like a real pickle he’s caught in…

I do plan on calling the police but I’m afraid that won’t do much. This stuff is so depressing that I have severe anxiety just going into my home. My lease does end in a few months but I don’t think I can take this anymore. I’ve been using ear plugs and head phones to keep my sanity but I can still feel my apartment shake. I’ve never experienced anything like this and feel so defeated. Has anyone experienced anything like this? How can I stop him from following me around my apartment? What kind of device could he possibly be using?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who responded to an HOA violation letter by investigating the bylaws and having the whole board removed.

And here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person nailed it.

Another reader offered some advice.

This individual spoke up.

And another Reddit user weighed in.

Unfortunately for this guy, the best course of action might be to simply move somewhere else.

Yes, that’s easier said than done, but if this situation is causing him this much grief, it might not be worth it to live there anymore.

Sad!

This guy needs to get the hell out of this apartment ASAP!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.