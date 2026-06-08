Man Takes His Cadillac to the Dealership Because of a Whistling Sound, but Technicians Insist They Can’t Hear It

Have you ever had a problem with your car, but when you take it to a mechanic to look at it, the problem doesn’t happen for them? That’s what the dad in this story experienced when he bought a brand new Cadillac but noticed a whistling sound when he was on the freeway.

Finally, one of the techs offered to ride along with him to see if he heard the sound, but the ride resulted in revenge.

Let’s read all about it.

My dads whistling Cadillac My dad bought a brand new Cadillac in the late sixties, early seventies. It had wind noise/whistling at freeway speeds with the windows up and the HVAC off. He had it at the dealership three times with the techs saying they heard nothing. The warranty was almost up and my dad went back again. Finally they have a tech drive while he rode shotgun.

He got revenge.

The tech lit up a cigarette, turned on the radio, drove on the freeway and told my dad he heard nothing. My dad suggested that he drives and to see if they hear it then. Once the tech pulled over on the break down lane of the freeway, got out and closed the door, my dad hit the door locks, slid across the bench seat and took off with that jerk on the side of the road about 3 miles away from the dealership. A few months later he takes the car back to the same dealership and drops it off for an oil change.

Oh, NOW they hear it!

The dealership calls him up and says they noticed a whistling noise and they can fix it for $300.00. My dad says it’s been there for that same issue a few times already and the mechanics at the shop couldn’t find it. The service writer says “oh, you’re the guy who left our guy on the side of the road. Don’t worry, we’ll take care of you”. When he picked up the car, they asked for his side of the story and he told them. I have a feeling they had a talk with that guy.

How would the tech hear the whistling sound with the radio on? I’m glad OP’s dad finally got his car fixed.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hardware store employee who lost his cool with customers wandering around after closing time.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

No smoking, please!

Here’s a story about a test drive.

LOL!

I bet he wasn’t!

The company is not going to like the survey results!

At least they finally fixed the problem!