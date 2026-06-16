Man Thought His Wedding Timeline Was Completely Normal, But His Coworker Said It Was Inconsiderate Because It Left Guests With Nothing To Do For A Couple Hours

When planning a wedding, you want to make sure that you have every detail covered before the big day.

What are guests supposed to do after the wedding ceremony but before the reception, while you are getting photos?

That is the question that a coworker asked the guy in this story, and he assumed that guests would go home for a few hours. His co-worker, however, said that this is inconsiderate and that he should provide them with some type of entertainment.

Now he isn’t sure if he was out of line for not planning this part of his big wedding day.

AITA for having a 2-hour gap between my wedding and the start of Cocktail hour? I’m (M33) already married 2 years to my wife, but I was talking to a new coworker(M29) today about weddings.

I mentioned how after the wedding ceremony, we had our wedding photos taken at a studio because we figured a fall wedding could have gloomy weather. He then asked what entertainment I had for the guests during the photos.

Yeah, this seems like a pretty normal arrangement.

Now full disclosure I’ve only ever been to Catholic weddings. And those seem to follow the same script: wedding ceremony around noon, bridal party goes to take photos, and the guests go off on their own until everyone comes to the reception for cocktail hour around 5:30. So, I told him we had nothing planned for them, we just met up with everyone at the reception in the evening.

You can do this, but it is not a requirement.

He went off on me saying that I was inconsiderate to the guests and how I should have made plans to entertain them until cocktail hour. Now, ignoring the fact that people need time to go from the church to the reception hall, I told him that seemed ridiculous, since I’ve never had a problem with the break because most people use that time to eat a late lunch, or to take a nap.

He’s very insistent that what I did was inconsiderate. AITA?

I don’t see how this could be considered inconsiderate as long as his guests knew that was the plan for the day. If that wasn’t known, then he should have at least told them.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about it.

If you put it like this, it could be considered rude.

I don’t disagree with this commenter.

This person says he gave his guests a bad experience.

Having a big gap leaves people with nothing to do.

Cocktail hour is generally offered to keep the guests busy.

If you are getting married, you are the host for the full event. That means you should provide the guests with a clear itinerary for the entire day (or at least until they head home). If you’re not going to have entertainment for them, they need to know that ahead of time.

In most cases, however, it is best to offer a cocktail hour or even drinks and snacks while the bridal party is off getting their pictures done.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who rejects a low contract offer and leaves the company instead.