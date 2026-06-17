Man Tired of Always Being the Designated Driver Tells Friends He’s Not Going on Their Trip

Most of us have had to be the designated driver for their friends from time to time, and that’s not a bad thing!

Heck, I’ve done it on occasion and it’s kind of nice to go out with my pals and not partake in any adult beverages once in a while.

But when a person is expected to fill that role over and over again, it can get old in a hurry.

So you’ll probably understand why the guy who wrote this story finally decided to stand his ground and put an end to it with his pals.

Check out what he had to say and see if you think he did anything wrong.

Start now!

AITA for declining the designated driver offer? “I’m kind of the dad of the friend group, I’m also the most experienced driver.

This is a bummer…

Unfortunately it got up to the point where it kinda became the standard, they don’t even ask if I can or want to it’s like self evident I’m at the wheel. A few months ago I expressed that I’m done with it, since we achieved the point where everyone has his own license and car. Yesterday I was informed that we are planning to go on a road trip with a camper van.

This is a lot to put on one person all the time!

Cool idea I thought at first, then I remembered, I’m the only one (age wise) who can rent rent one and as a result, be the only driver of the trip of about 2,300 km (about 1,429 miles). I said that I’m not down for it and they should put themselves in my spot, as in would they want to do it. I got a lot of backlash for it as I’m ruining the “perfect” vacation. I’m looking for objective opinions on the matter.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who is told to work a holiday without overtime pay, and how they ended up getting their money.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And another person spoke up.

If this guy’s friends really have a problem with this, they need a reality check.

No one should be expected to be the designated driver ALL the time.

In fact, it’s kind of rude on their part!

Good for this guy for standing up for himself.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.