He Was Nothing But Nice to His Neighbor About a Parking Issue. The Guy Lost It on Him.

It’s always a huge bummer when you go out of your way to help someone out…

And then they turn on you like a rabid dog for no reason at all!

I generally think that most people are decent and helpful, but let’s be honest: some people just SUCK.

And it sounds like this guy’s neighbor fits nicely into that category!

Take a look at why his neighbor flipped out on him for something that really wasn’t a big deal…

At all.

Backing into driveways. “About three years ago, I moved into my house that is on a busy road, and unbeknownst to me, both houses on either side of me are rental properties owned by the same guy. I have had my fair share of good and bad neighbors as tenants come and go. The landlord and I had it out my first year here when his asphalt crew blocked my driveway while they were paving their properties. This is important.

This seems a bit extreme…

Since then, he basically tells his tenants to stay away from me. I’ve even heard myself as being referred to as “the jerk neighbor.” The entire time I’ve lived here, I’ve had two jobs and worked like 70 hour weeks. I’m never home. The current tenants in one of the houses have been relatively kind until recently. They had damage done to their driveway that limited their area for parking. Our driveways are conjoined, so they asked me if I wouldn’t mind them pulling into my driveway so they could back into their’s. No problem.

It sounds like he’s going out of his way to accommodate them…

I try to park in a way that leaves space for them to do a three point turn and back in. One day, I had my girlfriend and buddy over. My driveway was full, and he had limited space. He pulled in his driveway and yelled. Not at them, but it was quite obvious he was upset with me. Since then, he has not spoken to me. I just chalked it up to him having a bad day. I just got done driving four hours home from a work trip and did a similar turn to back into my driveway, since it is a busy road, I’ve realized its easier and safer to pull out head first.

What a jerk!

As I was backing in, all I saw him do was point at me and freak out inside his car as if I had just crashed into him, and then he stormed inside. I just kinda stared at him, completely confused. I have no idea what his issue is and what caused him to start acting this way, but it’s a bit uncomfortable. Im honestly just exhausted living on a busy road and constantly having new neighbors. Any advice on what to do? Be petty? Kill him with kindness? I really just want to be left alone and not have to deal with nonsense outside of work. I honestly want to move for multiple reasons, but I’m in a debt management program right now, so my credit is basically shot.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

Another reader didn’t hold back.

And this person asked a good question…

Is this ridiculous, or what?

This guy went out of his way to help his neighbor and the guy ended up acting like a total jerk.

You just can’t please some folks…

You give some people an inch and they’ll take a mile…and then they’ll turn on you!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.