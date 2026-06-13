Man Woken Up at 6 A.M. by Angry Neighbor Over Snow Removal, but Says It Isn’t His Responsibility

Neighbors can sometimes overreact to minor inconveniences.

The following story is about a man who was woken up early by his neighbor.

The neighbor was demanding that he clear the snow from a shared road.

When he argued that he wasn’t responsible for it, the situation escalated quickly.

Read the full story below for all the details.

My neighbor woke up my entire family at 6 AM with a “snow emergency.” Look at the “undrivable” road that he’s suing me over. I woke up this morning to someone relentlessly ringing my doorbell at 6:00 AM. I thought there was a fire or a medical emergency. Nope. It was my neighbor. He was furious because it had snowed overnight. He cleared the area in front of his property.

This man’s family was terrified.

The “common road” section next to mine was not cleared by me yet. Keep in mind, it is a common road. By law, I am not even the one responsible for plowing it. It is 6 AM. My kids and wife were terrified by the aggressive doorbell ringing.

The neighbor took a photo and posted it on the group chat.

After I told him to leave, he took a photo. He posted it in our village group chat. He announced he is suing me because the road is “impassable.” Well, if he drives a Hot Wheels car, it is definitely a challenge.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

Short and straightforward.

This person has a question.

Your neighbor is nuts, says this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Finally, here’s a petty revenge idea…

Some people wake up early just to shovel drama instead of snow.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.