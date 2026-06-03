Man Frustrated With Neighbor Leaving Broken Furniture in Trash Area Considers Unusual Payback

Imagine living in a condo where everyone has their own trash bin, but all of the trash bins for the entire building are kept in the same area. What would you do if a neighbor kept putting large items, like broken furniture, next to the bins even though the city wouldn’t pick it up with the rest of the trash? Would you try to ignore the situation, or would you want to do something about it?

In this story, one condo owner is in that exact situation, and he wants to do something about it. He has an idea that he knows is pretty petty, but he’s not sure if it’s too petty.

Keep reading to see why he’s so annoyed at his neighbor and if his idea is a good one or not.

WIBTAH for dumping trash on neighbor’s porch I live in a condo complex where we share a trash-pickup area but have separate bins. A neighbor of mine frequently dumps furniture and oversize trash in this area (which the city won’t pick up) in a half-hearted attempt to, I guess, get someone else to pick it up?

There is a much better way of handling it.

Sometimes the stuff is halfway decent and somebody snags it. Most of the time it sits there until it literally rots or a different neighbor calls a junk hauler.

We live less than a mile from Goodwill, and only a couple miles from the large trash drop-off station. This is truly the laziest way for them to handle their debris.

This would be really frustrating.

Recently, this neighbor stuffed a bunch of oversized trash in our bin, resulting in us being fined by the city. I left them a note asking them to please not do it it again. They did it again, and I made a report of illegal dumping to the city. No follow up.

It happened again.

Today I woke up to several large pieces of dilapidated furniture and a variety of pieces of trash loose in the trash pickup area again. Our trash crew will come tomorrow and it will get left behind. WIBTA if I took all this junk and moved it to their patio with a note that the city garbage crew did not pick it up?

He admits that he’s pretty petty.

I know it’s immature, but frankly I don’t think they’ll manage their own trash unless it’s literally in their face and they’re forced to deal with it. I work from home with a view of the trash area and I’m petty as hell – I’ll move their trash back to their front door all day long if I have to.

That would be petty, but would it be worth it? Is there a better way to handle this annoying trash situation?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This is a funny idea!

Here’s a good idea.

Another person likes OP’s idea.

I was wondering the same thing!

Why do they have so much broken and discarded furniture? Most people don’t go through furniture that quickly. It really would be interesting to see the inside of their condo. Are they redecorating? Do they just have a ton of furniture? What is the deal?

As far as the patio idea, it sounds like a lot of work, and it may not even be effective. The neighbors might just drag the furniture right back where it was.

I wonder if talking to the neighbors about it would make a difference at all. Maybe they don’t realize that the garbage truck won’t pick up their furniture along with the regular trash.

If there is an HOA or building management of some sort, that is probably the best first step before getting petty.