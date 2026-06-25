His Friend Was Targeted in a Gym Locker Room and He Refused to Let It Slide

It’s a fact that some people out there simply don’t know how to mind their own business.

They stick their noses into things that have absolutely nothing to do with them and, in turn, folks get pretty upset about it.

But, on the flip side, it’s always nice to see someone stand up when an individual decides to act this way.

In today’s story, a man explained why he decided to take action after someone at his gym gave his non-binary friend a hard time for no reason.

Check out what went down.

AITA for telling a guy to mind his own business at the gym and possibly getting him in trouble? “I (29M) go to the gym about three times a week after work. Sometimes, my friend “Dave” (27, non-binary) also has a membership to the same gym and tries to go as often as possible.

They vastly prefer to go to the gym when I am also there because Dave is nonbinary and they look pretty androgynous, and because of this, they have had some uncomfortable scenarios at the gym before, especially in the locker room.

There’s a problem here…

Depending on how rough the workout of the day was, Dave and I don’t always shower at the gym. Sometimes we do, sometimes we don’t. When we are both showering, Dave prefers that I shower in the stall next to them. When only I am showering, Dave waits in the atrium of the gym for me. When only Dave is showering, Dave asks that I wait for them inside the locker room because they do not feel safe being alone while in that vulnerable position. Yesterday, Dave and I worked out. I wanted to shower at home, but Dave said they felt gross, so they wanted to shower at the gym. I said “cool” and pulled out a book and sat on a bench that faced the hallway to the showers. I was facing away from all the lockers, but I was still essentially in the locker room.

This was about to get interesting.

About ten minutes go by, and a guy approaches me and asks me if I need something. I answer him politely and say, “No, I’m alright. I’m just waiting for a friend who’s in the shower.” He gets a weird look and says, “Well, maybe you should wait outside the locker room. it’s weird you’re just sitting here reading in the locker room.” I reply, “I’m facing away from the lockers. My friend asked me to wait for them inside the locker room. I’m not bothering anyone. Mind your own business. I’ll likely be gone within 15 minutes.” He gets huffy with me, but goes away. A few minutes later, Dave gets out of the shower, already dressed, and tells me they’re ready to go.

This guy sounds like a real jerk.

The guy from before sees Dave and says, “Ohhhh I get it. You’re not even supposed to BE in this locker room. Are you?” At this point, I don’t want to engage with him any further, so I just tell Dave we should go, and we leave, but later that night, it bothered me, so I sent an email to the gym staff, telling them what happened, and they told me they were taking it very seriously and would investigate. Dave thinks I went too far by reporting the guy, and I should have just chalked it up to him being a jerk and moved on.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.

Here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

And another Reddit user spoke up.

Kudos to this guy for standing up for his friend!

A lot of people probably would’ve remained silent and looked the other way.

But one thing’s for sure…the guy in this story was a real jerk!

He wasn’t about to let his friend get bullied by this guy.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.