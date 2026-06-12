Parents Throw One Son Out — Then Expect the Brother Who Just Started a New Life to Clean Up Their Mess

Kicking out a kid for not picking a major in college is a bold parenting move, and expecting someone else to absorb the consequences is an even bolder follow-up.

A man who had just moved in with his partner of three years was asked by his family to take in his younger sibling after their parents kicked him out for not committing to a university program. Mind you, the couple had been living together for about five minutes.

He sympathized with his brother, but he had no sympathy for the parents who created the situation and then redirected it toward him.

So when he refused, his entire inner circle conspired in making him feel like an awful person about it.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not letting my brother move in with me and my partner after my parents basically kicked him out? I (25M) recently moved in with my partner after being together for three years. We’re excited to finally have our own place and start building our life together.

But back at his childhood home, trouble is brewing.

My younger brother (20M) has been struggling with our parents. They are very focused on him choosing a university program and starting his studies as soon as possible. The issue is that he genuinely doesn’t know what he wants to do yet. He’s still figuring things out, which I think is normal at his age.

But his parents don’t seem to want to give his younger sibling the benefit of the doubt.

My parents have become increasingly demanding about it, and recently things got so bad that they basically kicked him out because he wasn’t following a study that they wanted him to follow. Since then, my parents and some relatives have suggested that he move in with me.

He isn’t a huge fan of this idea — for obvious reasons.

The problem is that my partner and I have only just started living together. We’re still adjusting to sharing a home, and bringing another person into that environment would completely change the dynamic. I care about my brother and I actually sympathize with him more than with my parents. I think they’re being too pushy and should be more supportive while he figures out what he wants to do.

It’s not that he doesn’t want to help.

I want to help him however I can with emotional support and by helping him find other options. But I don’t feel comfortable having him live with us indefinitely.

Some family members and friends think I’m selfish and say family should always help family. Other friends of mine, and I personally, think that my brother’s situation is ultimately the result of my parents’ decisions, and I don’t think it’s fair for them to expect me to take over their responsibility.

He thinks it’s all his parent’s fault.

I am also quite disappointed in my parents for being this harsh on him. I feel guilty because I know he’s having a hard time, but I also feel like I have the right to protect the life my partner and I are trying to build together. AITA for refusing to let my brother move in with us?

It’s never cool to guilt someone about something they can’t control.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

If he does want his relationship to last, he needs to hold firm on his boundaries.

This commenter doesn’t think the parents’ intentions are as pure as they claim.

Surely there are plenty of other places the brother could crash, at least in the short term.

Everyone seems to have different ideas on when is the appropriate time to push yourself out of the nest.

Ultimately his parents had one job, and that was to support a young person who did not yet know what direction to take. But instead they escalated, they pushed, they drew a line, and then they kicked him out and looked across the family for someone else to absorb the outcome.

This man had just achieved a huge milestone of his own: moving in with a partner. So his parents offloading their son and expecting him to jeopardize his own stability is just plain selfish.

He wasn’t the villain in this story, but he was the closest available target.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was rudely confronted by a teenager, only to have the teen’s father step up in an unexpected way.