Man’s Poorly Planned Trip Leads Him to Try a Sneaky Travel Scheme With a Friend

Group trips are notoriously difficult to plan, and it’s rare that all participants are on the same page. And once you add a couple into the mix, the whole dynamic changes entirely.

What would you do if you realized you and your friend didn’t have the same idea of how to spend an international vacation? One guy recently shared his insane reaction about this with Reddit. Here’s what he said.

AITA for not telling my friend I changed my flight back home so I could spend more time with my ldr gf?

We’re going to my gf’s country for a week, and my friend tagged along on the same flight.

We’re all friends, but my gf and my friend are not super close.

Already seems like an odd setup for a trip.

We’re staying in the same AirBnB the whole time (2 separate rooms).

My friend said she won’t ever give us the whole AirBnB to ourselves- and that she’d just put on some AirPods if needed.

Weird behavior, but then again, this whole situation is weird.

I tried hinting to her multiple times, but she says she doesn’t want to be alone because she’s scared.

So, I want to let my friend fly back home and then extend my trip by one day so I can spend it with my gf.

But I know my friend would feel hurt, so I’d just tell her it was a mistake, AITA?

Foresight doesn’t seem like this guy’s strong suit.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a kind man who helped a friend pack up items to donate, then realized she wanted to take back her “payment.”

Let’s see how the Reddit comments dissected this one.

The comments were pretty baffled by the whole thing.



And many didn’t mince words.



Others asked the important questions.



Someone felt there was something suspect going on.



And another person offered practical advice.



Domestically or internationally, three’s a crowd.