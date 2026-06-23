He’s Having a Wedding With Just 16 Guests, And His Sister Is Furious Her Boyfriend Didn’t Make the Cut

For many people, having a wedding is more about getting married than having a big party, which is good.

What would you do if you were like this, and you decided to have an extremely small ceremony with only immediate family members invited, but then your sister threw a fit because she couldn’t bring her boyfriend?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, and his whole family is upset with him for not just giving in and inviting her boyfriend. He, however, is tired of giving in every time she throws a tantrum, so he wants to just let her skip the wedding and avoid the drama.

Personally, I think he is right to stand firm. It is his big day; he shouldn’t have to invite someone he doesn’t want to invite.

Keep reading to see if you agree.

AITAH: My sister uninvited herself to our engagement lunch and wedding, because I didn’t invite her boyfriend My Fiancee (38F) and I (30M) are getting married at the end of the year.

My sister 26F has uninvited herself to my wedding out of spite for not inviting her boyfriend of 1 year. For context, my fiancee and I have never met this man, and my sister has made no effort for us to meet them even though we live 30 min away.

I can definitely see how this would be annoying.

This may be long, but there is some backstory. I have a difficult relationship with my sister. Without being bias, growing up she was always the more difficult of us two. So, when something never went her way, my parents looked to me to fix the disagreement because in their words “you know how she is”.

Why does the family always take her side, even though they know that she is difficult?

I went through a period where I set my boundaries after a fight and didn’t speak to her for 18 months. During that time I was bombarded by messages and emotional blackmail from the family telling me how I am the older brother and I must grow up.

He wants to keep it to a very small ceremony.

Anyway, fast forward to 2 months ago. I had a fight with my sister (after I previously put out an olive branch) and decided that enough is enough and I will no longer involve her in my life. After some convincing by my therapist and fiancée, I decided to invite her. But here is the problem, ITS A SMALL CEREMONY. Only 16 people of our closest family.

Ok, so it isn’t just the sister that isn’t getting a plus one.

Some of my fiancées best friends of 20 years haven’t even been invited (I had also told my mom this). So I sent an invite out to everyone and said no plus ones as this is a very intimate ceremony. Que the drama …

I don’t know that I would even want her there.

Immediately my sister cancels the engagement lunch (which was going to be the only time I would have met this guy!), and says she can’t make the wedding either. She gets my mom involved and tells her that if you boyfriend isn’t invited, she isn’t going.

Now I have my whole family telling me it’s my fault and I ruined my wedding announcement by not inviting him because “I knew she would act like this” and “why didn’t I just invite him, you know how she is” and “grow up you’re 30 years old”. So AITAH?

At first, I thought this guy was going to be out of line for not inviting the boyfriend, but by the end of it, it seems clear that the sister is the real problem. I wouldn’t even want her at the wedding at this point.

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Read what the commenters had to say on Reddit.

This person suggests uninviting even more people.

I don’t blame him for being low contact.

Yup, he is doing nothing wrong.

I was the same way when reading this story.

I like this commenter’s idea.

Who wants this type of drama on their wedding day? If it were my wedding, I would just let my entitled sister stay home. Everyone will have more fun without her.

Normally, it is best to try to be understanding with family, but there is only so much you can do. His sister seems insufferable. Why should he deal with that on his big day?

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